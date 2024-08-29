5 best legends to duo with Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 22

Mad Maggie is one of the most chaotic characters in Apex Legends. She is placed in the Assault category and features a destructive ability kit that can be used to poke, disorient, and disrupt enemies alongside inflicting significant damage over time. Her Tactical ability, Riot Drill, can also be used to break down building doors and damage cover abilities like Rampart’s walls. Her Ultimate is a great tool to gain movement speed and initiate gunfights.

Players can pick and create a lot of different team comps with Mad Maggie because of her versatility on the battlefield. However, there are a few character combos that are potentially game-changers and can help the team win more team fights and secure the ultimate victory.

This article will highlight the best legends to pick with Mad Maggie in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

What are the best legends to duo with Mad Maggie in Apex Legends?

Here is a brief list of all the characters players should pick to play with Mad Maggie in Apex Legends:

1) Fuse

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse is another Assault legend in the game with an explosive ability kit. He can use his Tactical ability to break down doors and tag enemies to inflict damage for a short duration. This can be used with Maggie’s Tactical to poke enemies and drive them out of corners while dealing significant damage, making them easy targets.

Fuse’s Ultimate can trap enemies inside a ring of fire. Mad Maggie players can then deploy her Ultimate ability to disorient enemies and stun them for a short period. This can be used to quickly secure a few kills and wipe entire squads.

2) Horizon

Horizon in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Horizon is a movement-based Skirmisher legend in the battle royale. Her Tactical ability can be used to provide a vertical lift to Mad Maggie to deploy the Riot Drill through building roofs and damage opponents. The same can also be done to take high-ground positions on the map and spam grenades to score kills.

Horizon’s Black Hole can be used after Mad Maggie hits the enemies with her own Ultimate ability. Since most players hit by Maggie’s Ultimate have reduced movement speed, they will be trapped within the Black Hole and can be eliminated easily.

3) Crypto

Crypto in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Crypto recently entered the meta after the Season 22 update buffed the legend with a new perk that helps players go completely invisible. This invisibility keeps Crypto players safe when using the drone. Mad Maggie can then deploy her Tactical ability to accurately damage enemies detected by Crypto’s drone.

Crypto’s Ultimate ability damages a chunk of the opponent’s shield and hinders their movement speed. Maggie’s Ultimate can be deployed after this to disorient enemy squads further and pick up squad wipes.

4) Ash

Ash in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Ash is also from the Assault class and has one of the most restricting Tactical abilities. Her Arc Snare can bind enemies to a small area, allowing players to spam grenades in the same spot to get a quick knock. Mad Maggie can use this opportunity to deploy her Riot Drill and deal constant damage to secure the kill.

Ash’s Ultimate ability provides a one-way relocation that can be used to initiate gunfights or retreats. In aggressive rushes, Mad Maggie can deploy her Ultimate immediately after coming out of the portal to catch enemies off-guard.

5) Caustic

Caustic in Legend Lcoker (Image via EA)

Caustic is a Controller legend who can fortify the team’s location with gas traps. However, these can be tossed towards enemy teams to limit their control in an area. Mad Maggie can deploy her Tactical ability alongside them to ensure they cannot move out and break the traps. This will help the team take control of the area before diving into a team fight.

Mad Maggie can use her Ultimate to stun the opponents. Caustic players can follow that up with their Ultimate ability to deal a lot of damage and secure easy eliminations on disoriented enemies.

That concludes our list of legends to pair with Mas Maggie in Apex Legends.

