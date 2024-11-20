While EA's battle royale features unique pay-to-win skins, we also believe there are quite a few pay-to-lose skins in Apex Legends. The former might provide you with some form of advantage, mostly because of its form factor. However, the latter will lead to visual disruption, and lower visibility, which is a crucial factor in a fast-paced title like Apex Legends.

Ad

To ensure that you don't get your hands on these skins, and so that you do not resort to buying them by mistake, we have curated a list of the 7 pay-to-lose skins in Apex Legends. These skins will put you at a disadvantage, and we urge you to not use them in-game for best results.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the skins incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Curse of the Amazon and other pay-to-lose skins in Apex Legends

1) Curse of the Amazon

Curse of the Amazon skin for Charge Rifle (Image via EA)

Curse of the Amazon skin for the Charge Rifle is one of the most detailed skins in Apex Legends. However, there's a big problem with it. The issue does not affect close-range or iron sights, but if you use a large scope, the entire screen is covered by the cosmetic. This makes it impossible to see anything outside the scope at the center of the screen.

Ad

This skin was part of the Warriors Collection Event during Season 12 and can not be unlocked anymore.

2) The Firebreather

Firebreather EVA-8 (Image via EA)

The Firebreather is a Legendary skin for the EVA-8 Automatic Shotgun. At first glance, it's obvious that this is a bulky skin. The main issue arises when you aim down sights with it. The dragon design covers nearly half of the bottom screen, which can be frustrating for many players.

Ad

The Firebreather skin can be crafted using 1,200 Crafting Metals.

3) Problem Solver

Problem Solver R-99 (Image via EA)

Problem Solver is a Legendary skin designed for the R-99 SMG. The iron sight on this cosmetic can be distracting for players due to the unnecessary triangles on the sides, resulting in poor visibility, especially when moving left and right or aiming at long range.

Ad

This skin can be crafted using 1,200 Crafting Metals.

Also read: Apex Legends Launch Royale end date and time

4) Golden Rampage

Golden Rampage for R-301 (Image via EA)

Golden Rampage for the R-301 Carbine is notorious for being one of the most distracting skins in Apex Legends. The cosmetic and its Recolor are filled with spikes that distract during combat and cover a significant portion of the screen.

Ad

The aim-down-sight region of the weapon has a lot of visual clutter that will significantly hinder your aim. Tracking enemies with this weapon is extremely hard, solely because of its tiny focal view. The weapon barely offers any clarity on where you're aiming, and the spiky nature of the weapon's model makes it even harder to actually focus on what you're trying to do

This skin was part of the Season 2 Battle Pass and could only be achieved by reaching level 110; it is no longer available. We urge players to reskin this weapon if they find it in their matches, and never to purchase it in the event it becomes available some day in the market.

Ad

5) Chained Beast

Chained Beast for Flatline (Image via EA)

Chained Beast is another Legendary skin for the VK-47 Flatline that affects gameplay when using iron sights. Initially, the chain wrapped around it might not seem like a major problem, but it makes shooting long-distance enemies nearly impossible.

Ad

The Flatline has quite decent recoil, and the constant to-and-fro motion, paired with the bumpy sightlines make it extemely hard to target players in the game. Though the skin is visually appealing, using it without optics is practically impossible in Apex Legends.

This skin was part of the Season 8 Battle Pass as a Level 1 reward and can no longer be unlocked.

6) Blood Stone

Bloodstone Peacekeeper (Image via EA || Youtube.com/@zilkeskins3863)

Blood Stone is a recolor of Frostbite and is very similar to the Jadeite Retribution skin for the Peacekeeper. All three skins have pointy crystals that take up extra screen space and cause distractions due to their glowing nature. The more eliminations you get, the larger the crystals grow, making the iron sight poorer as you progress.

Ad

Both Blood Stone and Frostbite were Battle Pass skins in Apex Legends Season 3, and Jadeite Retribution was part of the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event. None of these skins can be bought or unlocked anymore.

7) Witchcraft

Witchcraft skin for the Triple Take (Image via EA || Youtube.com/@zilkeskins3863)

The Witchcraft skin for the Triple Take Marksman rifle is not only pay-to-lose but arguably one of the worst skins in Apex Legends in terms of design. It takes up a lot of screen space, has unnecessary design elements, and features very high walls when scoped in. These walls are not only distracting but also impractical.

Ad

The Witchcraft skin was part of the Fight or Fright Halloween event during Season 3 and can no longer be purchased or unlocked.

That's all there is to know about the 7 pay-to-lose skins in Apex Legends Season 24. For more related news and guides, you can check these links below and stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.