Knowing the best Legends to duo with Pathfinder will allow players to rack up some easy wins in Apex Legends Season 22. Currently, Pathfinder is one of the meta Legends in the game, and his kit provides both him and his team access to some of the most versatile forms of mobility. These characteristics make him a meta pick, and with the right Legends paired with him, winning games in Apex Legends becomes quite easy.

This article will detail the 5 best Legends to duo with Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 22. To know more about them, read below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Caustic, Mad Maggie, and the three best Legends to duo with Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 22

Here's a list of the five best Legends you can use alongside Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 22:

Trending

1) Caustic

Caustic is a toxic trapper (Image via EA)

Caustic is a controller-class Legend in the game. He excels in claiming and controlling space with his Nox Gas Traps, and Nox Gas Grenade. Pathfinder's Zipline allows Caustic to take control of areas that are generally out of reach for the Legend and set up his defensive Gas Traps.

The duo can choose to push enemies off of strategic areas using a combination of Zipline Gun and Nox Gas Grenade. This synergy of their abilities makes Caustic one of the best Legends to duo with Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 22.

Read more: 5 best legends to duo with Caustic in Apex Legends Season 22

2) Fuse

Fuse is the demolitions expert in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse is one of the best Legends when it comes to denying space and pushing people out of hidey holes. The Legend carries a bombastic arsenal and has access to two rechargeable units of Knuckle Cluster grenades. You can use these to deal with consistent pressure on enemy teams. Furthermore, his ultimate, Motherlode, is perfect for zoning enemies into a particular area. Combine this with Pathfinder's Zipline Gun to quickly push the trapped players and secure some free estimations in the game.

You can use this combo throughout the game as both the Legends have similar cooldowns on their Ultimate abilities, and this is what makes Fuse one of the best Legends to duo with Pathfinder.

3) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is a rebel warlord (Image via EA)

Similar to Fuse, Mad Maggie is a perfect candidate to cause absolute havoc on the battlefield. Paired with Pathfinder, the duo can set ablaze anything they set their eyes on. Maggie's entire kit allows her to penetrate through the strictest defense and knock out enemy players.

Alongside Pathfinder's ability to provide her with a free mobility tool, the Legend can follow her pace and aid her in eliminating players.

You might be interested in: 5 best legends to duo with Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 22

4) Crypto

Crypto is a surveillance expert (Image via EA)

Crypto's latest buffs make him a tremendous asset to any team. This duo is perfect for players who want to play the game strategically and position themselves in advantageous situations during every zone. Being a Recon-class Legend, the character has access to survey beacons in the game.

Furthermore, Pathfinder also can scan ring consoles. This allows the duo to make strategic calls when it comes to positioning, and play for endgame gains rather than early-game kill points.

5) Rampart

Rampart is a great controller legend (Image via EA)

Like Caustic, Rampart's kit synergizes quite well with Pathfinder's. The latter provides the former with the power to reposition into strategic areas of the map. Rampart with her extremely powerful defensive abilities can set up a fort in these places.

Since Rampart lacks movement abilities, this tiny boost from Pathfinder is more than enough to help the Legend claim and take control of the spaces she desires. Armed with her Amped Walls and Shiela, pushing against this duo would be a definitive death sentence to enemies. We believe that this combination of abilities makes Rampart one of the best Legends to duo with Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 22.

That's all there is to know about the five best Legends to duo with Pathfinder. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!