5 best Legends to duo with Alter in Apex Legends Season 22

Alter in Apex Legends is the most recent Skirmisher class character who debuted in Season 21. Players may have noticed that there are some similarities between Alter’s ultimate and Revenant’s original ultimate, Death Totem, as both these abilities are conceptually nearly identical.

As Alter is a Skirmisher, she needs another unit to support her while she's engaged in battle. While most teams are made of three, duos usually have the most coordination. So, here are five characters you can pair with Alter in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Characters you should consider pairing with Alter in Apex Legends

1) Horizon

Horizon in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

One of the best characters to pair with Alter in Apex Legends is Horizon. If you like playing aggressively, consider this duo for the best results. While battling enemies, Alter can use her abilities to outplay her opponents, especially her Tactical. In the meantime, Horizon can use Gravity Lift to launch an attack from places enemies least expect.

Moreover, as Horizon’s ultimate is one of the best for distracting enemies, it will easily help players turn the tides if enemies start gaining the upper hand in a fight.

2) Catalyst

Catalyst in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Another character you should consider pairing with Alter in Apex Legends is Catalyst. If you want a unit that specializes in anchoring a spot or constructed space, the latter is an ideal character to pick.

Catalyst can easily gain control of any place, especially a building with her ferrofluid. She can further control the space when she has her Level 3 EVO perk, which lets her rebuild and seal broken doors.

Additionally, Catalyst can build a wall made of ferrofluid that blocks enemies’ vision when they dare to pass through it. This ability is significantly helpful when players want to divide a spot into two halves.

3) Mirage

Mirage in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Mirage is a great choice for pairing Alter in Apex Legends with a Support class unit. While Alter can easily outplay her enemies, Mirage is an expert in that field.

Additionally, Mirage can easily pinpoint the enemies’ location with the help of his clones. His ultimate is also quite useful when pushing into multiple enemies or escaping after securing a knockdown.

4) Ash

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Since Alter’s abilities let her and her allies get through most obstacles, it can also be used as a trap. You can pair her with Ash to execute some combos. All you need to do is get below an enemy team and wait for them to stand still. You have to be sneaky with Alter since the enemy will not stay in a place for long if they notice an Alter under them.

When an opponent is still, you can activate Alter’s Tactical ability to make them come to you while Ash uses her snare to ensure they cannot run away. This combo can easily allow you a couple of kills in the Apex Games arena.

5) Vantage

Vantage in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you're looking for a Recon character that pairs well with Alter in Apex Legends, pick Vantage. She can easily keep a lookout for enemy squads with her abilities.

Moreover, Vantage can scan the Survey Beacons to help her and her teammates get additional information regarding how many squads are in the area. While Alter is fighting enemies, especially in a semi-open field, Vantage can use her sniper rifle and easily knock some opponents down.

