How to play Ash in Apex Legends

Ash is an Assault class Legend in Apex Legends. Since her launch, Ash has undoubtedly been one of the weakest Legends in the entire roster. However, the Apex Legends Season 20 overhaul made quite a few distinctive changes to her kit, turning her into a viable pick in the game. However, Ash still requires quite a bit of strategizing to use. She excels best in a team setting, and playing the Legend with a solo mindset makes you lose out on a lot of her utility.

This article will explore all of her abilities in-depth, providing you with a step-by-step guide to using them in the best manner.

What are Ash's abilities in Apex Legends?

Ash possesses the following abilities in Apex Legends:

Marked for Death (Passive Ability): Her map shows the location of all recent death boxes. Hovering your cursor over the death icons will provide you with an indicator of when the person was eliminated. You can ping them to alert your team about nearby eliminations. Furthermore, you can also interact with death boxes of players, pinging all surviving attackers that eliminated a given team. If none of them are alive, you will be prompted with a message stating 'No living attackers' Arc Snare (Tactical Ability): You can deploy a spinning snare that tethers to the closest enemies. It is a slow-moving projectile, and any person that gets snared is dealt 20 damage to shields or 10 damage to health. Phase Breach (Ultimate Ability): You can create a one-way phase tear that allows you to traverse from Point A to Point B through a void. You do not take any damage when using this ability.

You also get access to the following Legend Upgrades with the Apex Legends Season 20 overhaul:

Level 2 Upgrades

Murder Machine : Call out the number of squads within 150m after wiping an enemy squad.

: Call out the number of squads within 150m after wiping an enemy squad. One minute to live: Using Marked for Death tracks enemy position on the map for sixty seconds, pinging you with their live location.

Level 3 Upgrades

Greedy Snare : Arc Snare remains in play for fifteen seconds and can tether onto multiple enemies in a given time.

: Arc Snare remains in play for fifteen seconds and can tether onto multiple enemies in a given time. Twin Snares: Gain an additional Arc Snare charge.

How to use Ash in Apex Legends

You need to maintain proper communication and coordinate your strategy to make the most of Ash. She can gather crucial intel using her passive ability in Apex Legends Season 20. With your map highlighting every single recent death box, you can use this intel to plan out fights, or in certain situations, mark your escape routes for a safe rotation.

Her Arc Snare, especially with her Level 3 Upgrades, acts as a mini-Horizon ultimate. Always carry a stack of grenades, and whenever you tether an enemy using the Arc Snare, chuck a grenade in their vicinity to deal impactful damage. You can use this opportunity to push the player and eliminate them or zone them out from their team.

Arc Snare should also be used to stop aggressive pushes, allowing you to regroup and devise a better counter-strategy. After putting everything in place, you can use your Phase Breach to either engage with the enemy or reposition to safety.

As an Ash player, communicating with your team will always provide great benefits. The ability to see live deaths allows you to make crucial decisions that can turn the tides of a game.

