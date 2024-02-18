All Legends tier list in Apex Legends (Season 20)

Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout is live, and the massive changes implemented with this update have shaken up the entire Legend meta. The community is delighted, and both the casual and competitive player bases have had nothing but positive reviews regarding the latest season. It's worth noting that Season 20's overhaul was one of the most sought-after updates by the entire Apex community.

The inclusion of Legend perks in the new season has changed how characters are used in this game. They add a new dimension of creativity and can be used to mold Legends to suit one's playstyle.

This article will club all Legends into a comprehensive tier list, providing you with an accurate run-down on who will be running the meta for Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of all Legends in Apex Legends Season 20

Our tier list will divide the Legends into four categories:

S tier: The S tier houses the best Legends in the current meta of the game. They are ahead of the curve and will dominate in every match. With the right execution strategies, you are bound to win most of your matchups using these Legends.

A tier: Units in this tier are not meta but have the potential to exert their dominance in every game.

B tier: Legends in this tier are not as dominant as those in the previous classes. They do not have the same impact as the S-tier ones, and their kits lack dynamism.

C tier: This class of Legends is more suited to casual game modes than Ranked. Their kits do not add significant value to the team.

D tier: These are the worst-performing Legends, and their perks barely have any impact on the game.

S tier

Revenant Conduit Mad Maggie Wattson Rampart

The S-tier Legends, which include Revenant, Conduit, Mad Maggie, Wattson, and Rampart, are simply leagues apart from their peers.

Each of these units has been given extremely powerful perks, and they can all be used to either wreck any squad that stands in your way or maul down any team that dares to set foot in your territory. Legends like Revenant and Mad Maggie will help you achieve the former, while characters such as Rampart and Wattson are ideal for doing the latter.

A tier

Valkyrie Wraith Catalyst Lifeline Pathfinder Ash Fuse Bloodhound

With Apex Legends Season 20 significantly boosts the capabilities of previously weaker Legends. Characters such as Fuse, Lifeline, Ash, and even Catalyst — who were slowly creeping down the meta ladder with every new Season — are performing better and claimed their space in A tier.

All these Legends have significantly powerful abilities which enable them, and their teammates to put a great amount of pressure on the enemy squad. Units like Bloodhound, Wraith, and Valkyrie remain highly useable. With the addition of new perks, they are holding their ground stronger than ever in Apex Legends Season 20.

Furthermore, there has simply never been a better time to pick Lifeline. After being in the worst spot in the meta for the better part of three years, this character has risen from the ashes and carries one of the most powerful Support Legend kits in the game. If you are Gold rank or below, you can dominate your Ranked games with this unit.

B tier

Horizon Gibraltar Mirage Caustic Bangalore Loba

While not the best in their respective classes, all four of these Legends remain viable picks in the game. The new Legend perks do improve their general quality of life in the game; however, if you are running with a strict goal of dominating every Ranked game, you are better off picking any of the Legends listed in the former tiers.

C tier

Seer Octane Newcastle Crypto

The C-tier Legends have pretty decent kits, however, their impact on the field is extremely situational in Apex Legends Season 20. Characters like Octane, who once dominated the meta, are slowly losing their edge due to the increasing number of mobility opportunities available on every map.

While Crypto has received massive buffs, his downtime while using the drone robs him of a better spot on the list. All these Legends require great communication between you and your teammates to make an impact.

D tier

Vantage Ballistic

Vantage and Ballistic have arguably been dealt the worst possible cards with the new update in Apex Legends Season 20. While these Legends hold their own quite well in public matches, if you are queuing for Ranked, you should prioritize other units in the same class.

However, if you do have to pick either one of these two characters, we urge you to go with Ballistic. His kit, especially his ultimate ability, allows your team to wreak havoc on the field. While his perks are quite underwhelming, his base kit still holds some weight.

