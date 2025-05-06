Apex Legends Sparrow guide: All abilities, how to use, and more

Apex Legends Sparrow is the latest character that is being integrated in Season 25. He is a Recon legend and will introduce some unique abilities that can be used to detect and disrupt enemy teams. The character also features a fun passive ability that will allow fans to make higher jumps and incorporate it into their movement mechanics. Season 25 is an exciting update slated to bring a whole new battle pass alongside massive legend and weapon changes.

This article will highlight all the abilities and perks of Apex Legends Sparrow.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All abilities guide for Apex Legends Sparrow

Similar to all other characters in Apex Legends’ roster, Sparrow arrives with a total of three abilities, including the passive skill. Here is a list of all his abilities with a brief description:

Double Jump (Passive): Sparrow can execute a second jump mid-air after performing a basic jump. This jump boost can also be used while climbing on walls and other terrain to gain extra height quickly. Moreover, this legend is capable of carrying extra arrows and explosive arrows for the Bocek.

Sparrow can execute a second jump mid-air after performing a basic jump. This jump boost can also be used while climbing on walls and other terrain to gain extra height quickly. Moreover, this legend is capable of carrying extra arrows and explosive arrows for the Bocek. Tracker Dart (Tactical): This is Sparrow’s basic detection skill that can be shot at most areas on the map. The dart detects any opponents within range and marks them with a trail that is visible through walls. Whenever an enemy is more than 40 meters away from you, a distance marker appears on top of the enemy’s head. Additionally, these darts can be used to remotely activate and scan Survey Beacons around the map.

This is Sparrow’s basic detection skill that can be shot at most areas on the map. The dart detects any opponents within range and marks them with a trail that is visible through walls. Whenever an enemy is more than 40 meters away from you, a distance marker appears on top of the enemy’s head. Additionally, these darts can be used to remotely activate and scan Survey Beacons around the map. Stinger Bolt (Ultimate): This is another arrow-type ability that can be shot on the map to create a damaging zone. The arrow sticks to the spot and deals damage to enemies within range while slowing their movement speed. This ability cannot pierce through surfaces and will not have any effect on players hiding behind cover to block the line of sight from the arrow. The arrow itself is destructible and can be shot down to deactivate.

Apex Legends Sparrow Ultimate ability damages and disorients enemies (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Sparrow EVO shield upgrades

Apex Legends Sparrow has some interesting perks for EVO shield upgrades. Here is a quick overview of all the additional power-ups you can unlock by leveling up the shield:

Level 2

Extra Traps: Sparrow gains an additional Tactical ability charge. The number of traps that can be laid increases by 2.

Sparrow gains an additional Tactical ability charge. The number of traps that can be laid increases by 2. Hunt Targets: Provides a speed boost when chasing a marked enemy.

Level 3

Alternate Mode: Ultimate ability gets 3 charges but shoots out fewer damaging pulses in a reduced radius.

Ultimate ability gets 3 charges but shoots out fewer damaging pulses in a reduced radius. Life Siphon: Sparrow can gain health and shield regeneration when enemies are damaged by his Ultimate ability.

How to use Apex Legends Sparrow abilities

Apex Legends Sparrow is a fresh Recon character with scan abilities that do not hinder your movement speed. He is also one of the first legends to be able to remotely scan distant areas with his tactical ability. This makes it possible for you to scout out difficult zones without placing yourself in immediate danger. His ultimate ability is great for securing map control and pushing out teams from strongholds.

Unlike Bloodhound, who needs to be quite close to execute a scan, or Crypto, who has to remain at a place to detect enemies remotely, Sparrow can run around and deploy his dart to check for enemies. Any recon ability is great for initiating gunfights, as they provide you with positional information and secure a tremendous advantage. Alternatively, Sparrow’s tactical can be used to detect enemies on your back when retreating from team fights to ensure opponents cannot launch a surprise attack from a flank.

Apex Legends Sparrow's tactical scan arrow can stick to almost all map surfaces (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Sparrow’s ultimate ability is similar to that of Conduit from the Support class. It is most effective when deployed directly at the location of the enemy team to inflict damage. However, since it is a singular arrow that anchors at the target location, you will need to be decisive on where to put it. This ability would be perfect for open ground combat, but may be difficult to take advantage of inside houses and buildings.

In such a scenario where the enemy can make use of cover, like Newcastle’s shield, to block damage from the arrow, you are better off placing the arrow on the ceiling. This makes it difficult to break the line of sight with shield abilities and can be used to limit the opponent’s movement in the area.

Apex Legends Sparrow passive can be used mid-air for a second jump (Image via EA)

There will be a lot of unique ways to use Sparrow’s passive double jump. The most common one would likely be to reach further with jumps and land shots on enemies camping in high ground locations. A quick climb with the jump boost would propel you up to take a few shots without placing you in the direct line of gunfire. It can also be combined with the various movement techniques like wall jumping, mantle jumps, and more.

Moreover, you can combine this boost with Octane’s Jump Pad to get further. Jumping toward a climbable wall after the second jump from the pad will ensure that you have a chance to initiate Sparrow’s jump boost (after entering the climb animation on the wall) to cover more distance.

