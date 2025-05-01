Who will potentially receive the next Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends Season 25?

Apex Legends Season 25 will debut on May 6, 2025, and the latest update will feature a variety of collectible skins and in-game items. This also includes the release of a new Heirloom, an Heirloom recolor, and, if we are lucky, some interesting Prestige skins.

Ad

While we do not have official sources citing any information regarding the potential cosmetics that are coming with the latest season, leaks from a dataminer indicate that Pathfinder might get the upcoming Heirloom recolor.

This article will explore the brand-new Heirloom recolor in development and what players might expect from it.

Note: The contents of this article are based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Will Pathfinder receive the next Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends Season 25?

While we do not have official confirmation regarding the matter, leaks from a popular and reliable data miner indicate that Pathfinder is the chosen candidate for the upcoming recolored Heirloom in Apex Legends.

It might not be a surprise to many because of how popular the Legend is among players and that he has been in the game since its early release way back in February 2019.

Ad

Check out: Every known Artemis cat location in Apex Legends

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, HYPERMYSTx has provided quite a detailed preview of Pathfinder's Heirloom gloves. From the looks of it, no major details have been changed. However, the color looks updated, and interested fans might be able to get their hands on a more darkly shaded version of this Heirloom once it goes live with the newest season of Apex Legends.

Alongside a recolored Heirloom, fans can expect major animation updates for the original Heirloom, Boxing Gloves. This is a major quality-of-life update for players who have invested money in the original version, and who might not be interested in the recolored version of the Heirloom. It ensures they're also left satisfied, and there's no FOMO involved.

Ad

You might be interested in: New Apex Legends leak showcases upcoming Legend

That's everything that you need to know about the Pathfinder Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends Season 25. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.