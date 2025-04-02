New Apex Legends leak showcases upcoming Legend

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 02, 2025 07:36 GMT
Exploring the new Apex Legends leak regarding the upcoming Legend (Image via EA)
Every season, Respawn Entertainment releases new characters in Apex Legends. However, the developers have slowed this down to implement game-changing balance changes. Recently, a new leak on X from a reliable third-party source, @HYPERMYSTx, showcased what the upcoming Legend in Season 25 could look like.

This article explores the new Apex Legends leak regarding the upcoming Legend, rumored to be named BELVA.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Recent Apex Legends leak shows the first look at the upcoming Legend

As mentioned, this Apex Legends leak comes courtesy of prominent data-miner and leaker, @HYPERMYSTx. In a recent X post shared by the user, players saw what the upcoming Legend could look like. According to the leaker, the character will likely be named BELVA (previously known as Sparrow).

It has been a while since a new Legend was released. As a result, players have been speculating who the upcoming character might be. The image leaked by the dataminer doesn’t detail the character’s face but shows a part of their attire. They can be seen wearing a small jacket with a few chains around their neck.

Previously, BELVA's (aka Sparrow) kit was leaked, showcasing what the character might be able to do when deployed in a match. However, besides that, not much information is available related to this upcoming Legend. Hence, players must wait for an official announcement by the developers.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
