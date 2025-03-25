Are SMGs overpowered in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2? Possibilities explored

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is integrating some new tweaks for the existing SMGs in the game. The new buffs are arriving in the form of increased magazine sizes. This may seem like a small change at first. However, the same weapons received damage buffs at the start of the season. Combined with the damage output, fire rate, and agility of these weapons, the increased bullet count can potentially catapult a dominant SMG meta.

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is also introducing some completely new power-ups for the Skirmisher class. The Trailblazer and Charged Knock perks may increase the pace of the matches even further, as fans can take advantage of the faster time-to-kills.

This article will highlight the possible rise of SMGs in Apex Legends meta loadouts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

New SMG meta will potentially take over Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 aims at increasing the effectiveness of the close-range weapons. The devs may have buffed the SMGs to combat the dominant Shotgun pick for close-quarter combat. The new patch boosted the magazine size for these weapons across all different tiers.

The Alternator now comes with 20 bullets as base and gains an additional 9 bullets when a Purple or Gold magazine is equipped. The trend is the same for the CAR (with 28 maximum bullets), R99 (with 27 maximum bullets), and the Volt (with 27 maximum bullets). The Prowler received no nerfs or buffs in the latest patch.

One of the bigger changes for Split 2 is the removal of the Accelerator Hop-Up from the Nemesis and bringing it over to the Volt. Fans can expect the energy-ammo SMG to become a prevalent part of the meta loadout due to the perks it provides while taking gunfights. Combined with the Charged Knock perk for Skirmishers, players can spam their abilities quite frequently.

Legends like Pathfinder, Revenant, Octane, and Horizon can take advantage of this and initiate fights to catch enemies off-guard. Since you can get a tactical ability charge on knocks, it becomes easier to get a kill and then reposition.

However, Octane’s power-up functions differently as he gets a charge on his ultimate back instead of the tactical. This unlocks a lot of aggressive potential for a squad as Octane can score a knock and instantly provide mobility for the team with a Jump Pad.

SMGs may become a core part of this strategy as they can be used to inflict burst damage on enemies. With increased damages in Split 1, the close-range fights become more favorable with these weapons. The Volt deals 16 damage on body shots and comes with 20 bullets in a single magazine without any attachments. This means that you can potentially deal a total of 320 damage, which is more than enough to take out opponents with Purple shields.

That said, SMGs are highly dependent on a squad’s ability to jump in and take close-range gunfights. Their effectiveness drops significantly in other scenarios, so carrying an Assault Rifle or an LMG in the loadout can be useful at times. Alternatively, you can choose to carry a Sniper Rifle as primary and use the SMG as a supportive option.

