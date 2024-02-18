Best weapons tier list in Apex Legends Season 20

Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout rolled out a massive update, and the entire game saw a huge balance change. This new update has shaken up the meta, not only changing how Legends function in the game but also addressing the numerous concerns concerning the weapon imbalances plaguing the game since the Nemesis was released.

The Community is excited and has embraced this new update with open arms, for Apex Legends Season 20 features some of the best meta changes the game has seen in the past few months. If you plan to get on the Ranked grind, get your hands on the meta weapons this Season.

This article will provide a list of the best weapons in Apex Legends Season 20, featuring both Care Package and ground loot weapons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of the best weapons in Apex Legends Season 20

This tier list will divide the assault rifles into four categories:

S tier : The S tier represents the best weapons in the current meta, primarily including the Care Package weapons and a few other additions. These are ahead of the curve and will dominate in every match.

: The S tier represents the best weapons in the current meta, primarily including the Care Package weapons and a few other additions. These are ahead of the curve and will dominate in every match. A tier : These weapons are the best ground loot available in the game. Whether you have the Tier 4 attachments or basic ones, they will perform better than the weapons of other classes.

: These weapons are the best ground loot available in the game. Whether you have the Tier 4 attachments or basic ones, they will perform better than the weapons of other classes. B tier : While not as dominant as the former tier, B-tier weapons can hold their own in gunfights. For optimal results, you need great attachments to go along with them.

: While not as dominant as the former tier, B-tier weapons can hold their own in gunfights. For optimal results, you need great attachments to go along with them. C tier : This category of weapons isn't typically a go-to choice. However, their limitations can be worked around if desired.

: This category of weapons isn't typically a go-to choice. However, their limitations can be worked around if desired. D tier: These are the worst-performing weapons in the entire game. Swap to other weapons whenever possible.

S tier

Wingman Pistol EVA-8 Shotgun Bocek Compound bow Kraber .50 Cal Sniper Nemesis Burst AR VK-47 Flatline C.A.R. SMG Hemlok Burst AR

Along with the Care Package weapons in Apex Legends Season 20, which pack the most powerful punch in the entire game, the other listed floor loot weapons, i.e., the Nemesis, Flatline, C.A.R. SMG, and the Hemlok are undoubtedly the meta weapon picks for the Season.

Each of these weapons has incredibly powerful damage outputs and, paired with their high fire rate, can shred down squads without effort.

Get the Wingman whenever possible. This pistol can deal 50 damage per shot, and with the Skullpiercer attachment, it can two-shot any enemy within its effective range.

A tier

Prowler Burst PDR SMG R-301 Carbine Rifle L-Star EMG Havoc Rifle Mastiff Shotgun Peacekeeper 30-30 Repeater G7 Scout Sentinel Sniper

This entire list consists of weapons available as floor loot and are merely one notch below the S-tier weapons in Apex Legends Season 20. From the Prowler to the G7 Scout, each of these weapons is the top pick in its class. Despite the recent nerfs to SMGs and the Marksman Rifles, these still hold strong.

If you want an all-time reliable loadout, pick the R-301 Carbine and pair it with the Mastiff. It is a beginner-friendly loadout and has the potential to win against the majority of your encounters.

B tier

Volt SMG Devotion LMG Spitfire LMG Longbow DMR

The B-tier weapons remain a reliable weapon pick in Season 20. Although their stats are slightly under-tuned compared to their competitors, you can make these weapons work for the most part. With the right attachments and some great aiming mechanics, the entire list of B-tier weapons has the potential to win duels against the former weapon tiers.

C tier

Alternator SMG R99 SMG Triple Take Rampage LMG Charge Rifle Mozambique

The entire list of C-tier weapons has been hit with massive nerfs in Breakout and the seasons before Apex Legends Season 20. These will not be your go-to weapons, but you can make them work in a worst-case scenario.

They are arguably among the worst-performing weapons in the current meta of Apex Legends Season 20. However, if you get your hands on them early in the game, swap them as you progress through your match.

D tier

RE-45 Auto Pistol P2020 Pistol

Both these pistols are the worst weapon picks for Apex Legends Season 20. Although the RE-45 and P2020 have been given the Hammerpoint attachment, prioritize getting a better weapon as soon as possible. They are the weakest in the current season, and you are better off running weapons from the tiers listed above.

