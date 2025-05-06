Apex Legends Season 25: 5 best weapons to use after the update 

Apex Legends Season 25 is on the way, bringing a ton of new content that the fans are surely going to enjoy. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, understanding the current top-performing weapons every season is crucial for climbing the ranks and dominating the battlefield. With 29 unique weapons in the game, it could be hard for some players to pick the best ones.

To make it easier, here are the five best weapons you should use after the Apex Legends Season 25 update arrives.

Note: This list is subjective and not in any particular order. It solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best weapons to use in Apex Legends Season 25

Volt SMG in Apex Legends (Image via EA || YouTube/@Weapons_From_Games)

The Volt SMG stands out for its stability and consistent performance in close-quarters combat. This weapon isn't just fast, it also has really high damage for its category as well. Its low recoil and good handling make it a reliable choice for anyone seeking a dependable submachine gun. Players are recommended to equip a Laser Sight to improve its hip-fire accuracy.

Nemesis in Apex Legends (Image via EA || YouTube/@Weapons_From_Games)

The Nemesis burst assault rifle continues to dominate the battlefield with its exceptional damage output and versatility in Apex Legends Season 25 as well. It's one of the most versatile weapons in the game, doing lethal damage at both close and medium range.

The Nemesis' four-round burst fire mode allows for quick takedowns, and its manageable recoil makes it a good choice for even beginners. You can equip a Barrel Stabilizer to further enhance its performance.

R-301 Carbine in Apex Legends (Image via EA || YouTube/@Weapons_From_Games)

The R-301 has been one of the most popular weapons in the game for the longest time, and quite understandably so. It has really balanced stats and is very easy to handle.

The R-301 excels at multiple ranges and has manageable recoil for precise aiming. Pair it with an Extended Light Mag and a good scope, and you won't require anything else.

Wingman in Apex Legends (Image via EA || YouTube/@Weapons_From_Games)

The Wingman is still in the competitive meta, thanks to its impressive damage per shot. While the magazine is quite small (which you can extend by simply using an Extended Sniper Magazine), its impressive range and stability compensate for it.

The Wingman is an ideal weapon for the players who have good aim. Do note that newcomers might struggle to get used to it.

5) G7 Scout

G7 Scout in Apex Legends (Image via EA || YouTube/@Weapons_From_Games)

The G7 Scout is yet another high-damage marksman weapon that requires high skills to use. With one of the best headshot multipliers and even the option to switch the firing mode, it can adapt to any situation in the game. With the addition of the Accelerator Hop-Up, players can gain EVO and Ultimate Charge more rapidly.

That concludes the list of best weapons to use in Apex Legends Season 25. Do note that everyone's playstyle differs, and some of these guns might not work out for everyone. Considering this, exploring the game and trying each weapon on your own will always be the best option.

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization.



