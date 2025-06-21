What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update?

The Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update, i.e., the mid-seasonal patch for the title, is receiving all the hype right now. We believe it's definitely for the right reasons, considering the amount of content that Respawn and EA are planning to release with the upcoming patch. Starting from 1v1 Duels, to the unique array of Legend balancing, and much more.
This article will explore all changes that are being brought forward with the Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update. Read below to know more.
All expected changes coming in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2
Legend and weapon balancing
First, and foremost, as we stated above, a plethora of Legend balance changes are coming with the newest update. Some of the key highlights include major buffs to Wattson, Vantage, and numerous changes being made to Alter, Ash, and Ballistic, the trio who have been a dominant force since the past season.
Beyond the Legend changes, a number of weapons are being finely tuned with this update. Players can expect quite a major upheaval of the weapon meta. Weapons like the Bocek, Mastiff, Prowler, and Havoc are being buffed. We expect to see a significant rise in their pick rates with the debut of the mid-season update.
New game mode: Arena Duels
Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 is introducing a brand-new game mode, Arena Duels. As evident, players will be able to 1v1 to their heart's content in this new limited-time mode. Guaranteed to be a success, 1v1 duels are just the perfect addition for the competitive and sweaty Apex Legends player base.
Upon the debut of the mid-season update, players can expect the Arenas: Duels without abilities to go live on June 24, 2025. It will continue until July 15, 2025. Once this event expires, a brand-new event, Arenas: Duels with abilities, will run from July 15, 2025, till August 5, 2025.
We are extremely excited for this limited-time game mode, and have high hopes for Respawn Entertainment with regards to this. Making this a permanent game mode would be a great addition, provided there's enough community feedback for the same.
Map Rotation
Maps are going to be rotated across both casual and competitive game modes, including the Mixtape playlist. Moving forward, players can expect the following maps to be in rotation in Pubs, Ranked, and Mixtape:
Pubs and Ranked
- Kings Canyon
- World’s Edge
- Broken Moon
Mixtape
- TDM: Fragment, Party Crasher, Skull Town
- Control: Caustic, Production Yard, Lava Siphon
- Gun Run: Skull Town, Monument, The Core
That's everything that you need to know about the changes and additions that are coming with the mid-season patch for Apex Legends.
