When does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 1 end?

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 1 is about to conclude, and the title has received the final Battle Pass Weekly Challenges. According to the timer present in the seasonal pass, the first split is slated to end on June 25, 2025. This will mark the beginning of a new split with a fresh battle pass. A new split means the developers will likely deploy a new mid-seasonal patch to fix existing bugs and issues, balance weapons, and potentially tweak character abilities.

This article will shed more light on the end of Apex Legends Season 25 Split 1.

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 1 potential end date and time explored

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 1 is likely going to end on June 25, 2025, at around 10 am PT. The exact date and time for the conclusion of the first half of Season 25 have not been confirmed at the time of this writing.

The details mentioned above have been fetched from the in-game countdown on the Split 1 Battle Pass. Players may also receive the new update after a short delay, and not immediately after the battle pass countdown hits zero.

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 1 Battle Pass tab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

The beginning of a new Split in Apex Legends Season 25 could potentially bring new events, cosmetics, limited-time modes like Arenas, and even Heirloom rarity items.

Weapon balance changes will likely be a massive part of the patch alongside character changes, as devs may try to tweak overpowered abilities to create a fair playing field. Fans could also receive a new map rotation pool for all game modes in the new playlist.

Also read: Latest Apex Legends leaks hint at major changes to the Olympus map

Considering the dominant Ballistic and Alter meta with their skyrocketing pick rates, the developers may target both legends and introduce specific nerfs to avoid creating a stale team composition meta.

While Ballistic received some nerfs in Split 1, the character seems to be very strong in gunfights and when activating the ultimate ability. Alter was also nerfed, but the ability to retreat from a fight with ease by holding down a button could be a key factor for upcoming changes.

Some of the weapons may also receive damage or magazine size reduction. The presence of overpowered guns makes it difficult for a percentage of players to engage in proper fights, and hence, we may see some balance changes.

You can check out the official blog of Apex Legends for the upcoming changes in the patch after its release. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

