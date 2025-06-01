Wattson Prestige skin in Apex Legends leaked: Everything we know

In a recent post, popular data miner and leaker @HYPERMYSTx has recently showcased the Wattson Prestige skin in Apex Legends. This skin is reportedly in the works for the upcoming split for the title, and like other Prestige skins, it is a Mythic-rarity cosmetic in the game.
This article will explore bit of information that we have sourced for the Wattson Prestige skin in Apex Legends and provide you with a detailed brief on the same. Read below to know more.
Note: The contents of this article are based on leaks. Reader's discretion is advised.
Everything we know about the Wattson Prestige skin in Apex Legends
As stated above, @HYPERMYSTx has managed to uncover game files that indicate the potential release of a Wattson Prestige skin in Apex Legends very soon. Like other Prestiges, this item will be a Mythic rarity cosmetic, collectible by using Heirloom Shards, or via the completion of the event it will go live with.
The leaked content also hints that the cosmetic will feature three tiers, namely:
- Tier-1: Base Variant
- Tier-2: Intermediate Variant
- Tier-3: Final Variant
Furthermore, this cosmetic bundle also features an exclusive dive trail and a finisher that can only be unlocked once you get your hands on the Wattson Mythic skin in the game.
Price
Depending on whether the item goes live with a Collection event, or a Milestone event, the upcoming Wattson Prestige cosmetic will cost anywhere between USD 160 - USD 320 (or the equivalent value in a player's own currency.
Alternatively, if you do not want to spend so much money, and have a stock of 150 Heirloom Shards in your account, you can use them to purchase this item. However, this option will only open up when the Collection Event or the Milestone Event expires.
That's everything that you need to know about the Wattson Prestige skin in Apex Legends. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
