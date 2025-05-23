Apex Legends pick rates: All Legends tierlist (May 2025)

Apex Legends pick rates are changing again this May 2025, and the updates are anything but gradual. With new patches being released and Legend abilities being tweaked, the meta is changing quickly, and players are keeping pace just as fast.

Whether you're grinding through ranked play, casually jumping into the Outlands with friends, or simply keeping up with the game's constantly shifting strategy, knowing pick rates can be an advantage. These numbers don't simply indicate who's hot right now, they provide insight into what's working, what's isn't, and what the game is next likely to shift toward.

We dive into the newest Apex Legends pick rates, analyzing what the players are picking and why. We also present a tier list from this month's statistics, enabling you to make more informed decisions whether you're choosing your main or constructing the ideal team.

Apex Legends pick rates (May 2025)

Ash maintains her dominance with a 22.7% pick rate, showcasing her appeal among players. Sparrow follows at 12.6%, while Pathfinder holds a steady 9.6%. Here’s the complete list of Legends based on pick rates:

# Legend Pick Rate (%) 1 Ash 22.7% 2 Sparrow 12.6 3 Pathfinder 9.6 4 Ballistic 8.7 5 Alter 7.7 6 Lifeline 7.3 7 Wrait 5 8 Octane 2.8 9 Loba 2.6 10 Mirage 2.6 11 Bangalore 2.5 12 Mad Maggie 2 13 Horizon 1.7 14 Bloodhound 1.5 15 Revenant 1.5 16 Fuse 1.3 17 Valkyrie 1.2 18 Conduit 0.9 19 Wattson 0.9 20 Newcastle 0.9 21 Vantage 0.8 22 Rampart 0.7 23 Crypto 0.6 24 Gibraltar 0.6 25 Catalyst 0.5 26 Caustic 0.4 27 Seer 0.3

Ash's aggressive, no-nonsense play style fits perfectly into the fast-paced nature of ranked and competitive matches. Her Phase Breach ability, which lets her reposition herself and her team in a flash, offers both mobility and tactical advantage—a major asset in the current meta where quick escapes and third-party avoidance are crucial.

Sparrow, a relatively newer Legend, is the surprise breakout with a 12.7% pick rate. Players are embracing his blend of precision and crowd control, making him incredibly useful in both solo and squad play. His toolkit allows for tight area control and high burst damage, which pairs well with high-skill teammates or aggressive team comps. It’s a classic case of a new Legend finding their footing, thanks to balanced abilities that reward both skill and timing.

Pathfinder never truly left the meta, but his recent buffs have made him feel snappier and more fluid. His Zipline Gun is a lifesaver in rotation-heavy zones, and players still love the vertical freedom he offers. In a meta that favors both mobility and positional advantage, Pathfinder continues to feel like a safe—and smart—pick.

Sparrow is finding his footing in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

However, not every Legend can be a crowd favorite, and the data clearly reflects that. At the bottom of the Apex Legends pick rates list, you’ll find characters like Seer (0.3%), Caustic (0.4%), Catalyst (0.5%), and others. Each of these Legends brings something unique to the table, but in the current meta, uniqueness isn’t always enough to earn a place in the average squad.

Seer, who once overwhelmed lobbies with constant scans, has dropped to a mere shadow of his former popularity. Multiple adjustments and the rise of alternative recon options have left him struggling to find relevance, and players simply aren’t betting on him the way they used to.

Similarly, Caustic and Catalyst can excel in tight indoor skirmishes, but with more open points of interest (POIs) and mobile enemies, their area control tools just don’t get the same value as they used to.

Apex Legends tier list (May 2025)

Based on current pick rates, the Legends can be categorized into tiers as follows:

S-tier : Sparrow, Pathfinder, Ash, Ballistic, Mad Maggie, Lifeline, Alter, Wraith

: Sparrow, Pathfinder, Ash, Ballistic, Mad Maggie, Lifeline, Alter, Wraith A-tier : Bangalore, Fuse, Octane, Horizon, Gibraltar, Mirage, Loba

: Bangalore, Fuse, Octane, Horizon, Gibraltar, Mirage, Loba B-tier: Revenant, Valkyrie ,Bloodhound, Vantage, Conduit, Wattson, Newcastle

Revenant, Valkyrie ,Bloodhound, Vantage, Conduit, Wattson, Newcastle C-tier : Crypto, Caustic, Rampart, Catalyst

: Crypto, Caustic, Rampart, Catalyst D-tier: Seer

Ash's ability to reposition instantly and chase down fleeing enemies makes her a top pick for competitive players. While Sparrow's kit rewards precision and coordination, making him a favorite in skilled lobbies.

After the recent buff in his zipline utility, Pathfinder is an ideal pick for rotations and flanking plays.

On the other hand, Seer’s scanning abilities have been toned down, and in today’s mobility-driven meta, his slower, information-gathering playstyle just doesn’t have the same impact.

Caustic's gas traps are powerful in enclosed spaces, but the current meta favors open-map combat and mobility, leaving Caustic struggling to keep up in most scenarios. While Catalyst's visual-blocking walls are unique, they often feel situational. Without strong damage output or escape options, Catalyst remains a niche pick in a meta that rewards speed and aggression.

That’s all you need to know about the Apex Legends pick rates and tier list. You can check out the complete statistics on the official website here.

