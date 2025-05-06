All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25

The latest set of weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 is quite interesting, to say the least. The Havoc is once again back to floor loot, and even the Bocek can now be found as ground loot. This little change, alongside the major overhauls made to weapon stats, will now result in a major shift in the weapon meta, and the players are definitely all for it.

Ad

The new weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 will dictate a new meta in the game, and honestly, as a player, it's a breath of fresh air. In this article, we will go over these changes in detail. Read below to know more.

Complete weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25

AR changes

Havoc Rifle [Floor Loot in Apex Legends Season 25]

Ad

Trending

Damage decreased to 19 (was 21)

Increase hipfire spread

Recoil increased

Selectfire removed

Hemlok Burst AR (Previous Hotfix)

Increased headshot damage by 2

Increased mag sizes

Base increased to 21 (was 18)

White increased to 23 (was 21)

Blue increased to 27 (was 24)

LMG

Devotion LMG

New perk: equipping a purple tier barrel, stock, and mag will turbocharge the Devotion, reducing its spin-up time

Improved the scaling with high tier barrels

Blue: improved stability and recoil control (equivalent to old Purple)

Purple: advanced stability and recoil control

Improved the scaling with high tier stocks

Blue: improved handling and reload speeds (equivalent to old Purple)

Purple: advanced handling and reload speeds

Increased purple mag capacity to 52 (was 48)

Ad

Dev Note: The Devotion has been feeling a tad clunky and a bit too slow in this meta, so we’ve taken a big swing at how it scales with attachments. It now continues to live up to that late game monster fantasy it’s always had. By embedding the turbocharger feature behind a fully decked out Devotion, we’ve made its loot chase more exciting and rewarding than ever.

Ad

L-STAR EMG (Previous Hotfix)

Increased vertical and horizontal movement in the recoil pattern

Significantly reduced projectile size

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Apex Legends Season 25 release countdown

MARKSMAN

Bocek Compound Bow [Floor Loot in Apex Legends Season 25]

Can also be found on Sniper Arsenals

Added Sniper stocks as an accepted attachment

Uses its own reserve of 40 arrows, similar to a Care Package weapon

Arrows shot into the world can be retrieved to replenish supply

Arrows shot into players can be retrieved from top of Death Box (4 max)

Arrows cannot be found in floor looting

Max charge damage decreased to 55 (was 75)

Decreased rate of fire

Shattercaps removed

Frag Grenades can be used to energize the Bocek with explosive arrows

Must fully draw in order to fire an explosive arrow

Explosive arrows will stick into the world or a player on hit

Explosive arrow on hit damage reduced to 40 (headshot: 64)

Explosive arrows will explode in a 5m radius, dealing 25 extra damage after a 2s delay

Ad

Dev Note: Explosions are cool.

Triple Take [Care Package]

Damage per bullet increased to 23 (was 22)

Increased rate of fire

Choke speed significantly increased

Gun Shield Generator added

PISTOL

P2020

Previous Hotfix: Decreased damage to 24 (was 25)

Magazine size reduced at all tiers:

Base: decreased to 8 (was 10)

White: decreased to 9 (was 11)

Blue: decreased to 10 (was 12)

Purple/Gold: decreased to 11 (was 14)

Wingman

Slightly increased rate of fire

Added laser sights as an accepted attachment

Dev Note: Lasers are cool.

Ad

Check out: What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 25?

SHOTGUN

EVA-8

Greatly increased rate of fire at base and all bolt tiers

Damage per pellet reduced to 6 (was 8)

Dev Note: The EVA-8 has been a particularly strong secondary weapon recently, but instead of just nerfing its damage we wanted to take this opportunity to realign with its identity as the fast auto-shotty. We’ve re-worked its damage profile into rapid fire blasts with reduced damage.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

SMG

All SMGs (Previous Hotfix)

Increased headshot damage by 1

Volt SMG (Previous Hotfix)

Improved hipfire values by normalizing it to the other SMGs

SNIPER

Charge Rifle

Increased limb damage to 0.9 (was 0.7)

Longbow

Increased limb damage to 0.8 (was 0.7)

Sentinel

Increased limb damage to 0.9 (was 0.7)

Dev Note: We found the recent nerf to sniper limb damage to be a bit too punishing. Landing those long range shots should feel rewarding so we’re bumping back up the limb damage to help snipers feel more consistent and useful.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.