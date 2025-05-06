All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25

The latest set of weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 is quite interesting, to say the least. The Havoc is once again back to floor loot, and even the Bocek can now be found as ground loot. This little change, alongside the major overhauls made to weapon stats, will now result in a major shift in the weapon meta, and the players are definitely all for it.
The new weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 will dictate a new meta in the game, and honestly, as a player, it's a breath of fresh air. In this article, we will go over these changes in detail. Read below to know more.
Complete weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25
AR changes
Havoc Rifle [Floor Loot in Apex Legends Season 25]
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Damage decreased to 19 (was 21)
- Increase hipfire spread
- Recoil increased
- Selectfire removed
Hemlok Burst AR (Previous Hotfix)
- Increased headshot damage by 2
- Increased mag sizes
- Base increased to 21 (was 18)
- White increased to 23 (was 21)
- Blue increased to 27 (was 24)
LMG
Devotion LMG
- New perk: equipping a purple tier barrel, stock, and mag will turbocharge the Devotion, reducing its spin-up time
- Improved the scaling with high tier barrels
- Blue: improved stability and recoil control (equivalent to old Purple)
- Purple: advanced stability and recoil control
- Improved the scaling with high tier stocks
- Blue: improved handling and reload speeds (equivalent to old Purple)
- Purple: advanced handling and reload speeds
- Increased purple mag capacity to 52 (was 48)
Dev Note: The Devotion has been feeling a tad clunky and a bit too slow in this meta, so we’ve taken a big swing at how it scales with attachments. It now continues to live up to that late game monster fantasy it’s always had. By embedding the turbocharger feature behind a fully decked out Devotion, we’ve made its loot chase more exciting and rewarding than ever.
L-STAR EMG (Previous Hotfix)
- Increased vertical and horizontal movement in the recoil pattern
- Significantly reduced projectile size
Read more: Apex Legends Season 25 release countdown
MARKSMAN
Bocek Compound Bow [Floor Loot in Apex Legends Season 25]
- Can also be found on Sniper Arsenals
- Added Sniper stocks as an accepted attachment
- Uses its own reserve of 40 arrows, similar to a Care Package weapon
- Arrows shot into the world can be retrieved to replenish supply
- Arrows shot into players can be retrieved from top of Death Box (4 max)
- Arrows cannot be found in floor looting
- Max charge damage decreased to 55 (was 75)
- Decreased rate of fire
- Shattercaps removed
- Frag Grenades can be used to energize the Bocek with explosive arrows
- Must fully draw in order to fire an explosive arrow
- Explosive arrows will stick into the world or a player on hit
- Explosive arrow on hit damage reduced to 40 (headshot: 64)
- Explosive arrows will explode in a 5m radius, dealing 25 extra damage after a 2s delay
Dev Note: Explosions are cool.
Triple Take [Care Package]
- Damage per bullet increased to 23 (was 22)
- Increased rate of fire
- Choke speed significantly increased
- Gun Shield Generator added
PISTOL
P2020
- Previous Hotfix: Decreased damage to 24 (was 25)
- Magazine size reduced at all tiers:
- Base: decreased to 8 (was 10)
- White: decreased to 9 (was 11)
- Blue: decreased to 10 (was 12)
- Purple/Gold: decreased to 11 (was 14)
Wingman
- Slightly increased rate of fire
- Added laser sights as an accepted attachment
Dev Note: Lasers are cool.
Check out: What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 25?
SHOTGUN
EVA-8
- Greatly increased rate of fire at base and all bolt tiers
- Damage per pellet reduced to 6 (was 8)
Dev Note: The EVA-8 has been a particularly strong secondary weapon recently, but instead of just nerfing its damage we wanted to take this opportunity to realign with its identity as the fast auto-shotty. We’ve re-worked its damage profile into rapid fire blasts with reduced damage.
SMG
All SMGs (Previous Hotfix)
- Increased headshot damage by 1
- Volt SMG (Previous Hotfix)
- Improved hipfire values by normalizing it to the other SMGs
SNIPER
Charge Rifle
- Increased limb damage to 0.9 (was 0.7)
Longbow
- Increased limb damage to 0.8 (was 0.7)
Sentinel
- Increased limb damage to 0.9 (was 0.7)
Dev Note: We found the recent nerf to sniper limb damage to be a bit too punishing. Landing those long range shots should feel rewarding so we’re bumping back up the limb damage to help snipers feel more consistent and useful.
That's everything that you need to know about the weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.