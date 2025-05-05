Apex Legends Season 25 release countdown

Apex Legends Season 25: Prodigy is arriving on May 6 or May 7, 2025, depending on one's region. Thus, players are hyped about the new legend that is set to join the existing roster. The audio, anti-cheat, and matchmaking updates that are arriving with the seasonal release have left the Apex Legends community waiting in anticipation. With sights set on targets and an updated Bocek in hand, Sparrow is ready to welcome everyone to Season 25.

This article will count down the release of Apex Legends Season 25 and explore some highlights from the patch notes.

Apex Legends Season 25 start countdown

Apex Legends Season 25 will release on all platforms and regions on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 11:30 pm IST/ 3 am JST (May 7). This seasonal update is set to introduce a new legend named Sparrow, several updates to guns and Legends, quality-of-life changes, and much more. Players can expect a short downtime when the game servers are taken down for offline maintenance.

Here are the regional timings for Season 25 Prodigy's release:

Pacific Time (PT) May 6, 2025, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT) May 6, 2025, at 11 am Central Time (CT) May 6, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET) May 6, 2025, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 6, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET) May 6, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 6, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) May 7, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) May 7, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) May 7, 2025, at 5 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) May 7, 2025, at 7 am

Read more: All expected weapon changes for Apex Legends Season 25

All quality-of-life changes coming in Apex Legends Season 25

The official patch notes shared by the devs at Respawn Entertainment state:

"Firing Range: Meow..."

Legend locker

Added an additional info panel to some screens.

Added sorting ability to some screens: default, rarity, owned, and alphabetical.

Lifeline : intensity reduced on D.O.C.’s teleport trail to reduce visual clutter.

: intensity reduced on D.O.C.’s teleport trail to reduce visual clutter. Previous Battle Pass Reactive items will be available in the Exotic store.

"Progressed and Complete" challenges in Match Summary now show up to 15 challenges (was 5).

Size and frequency reduction for the Accelerated Weapon screen effects to be less obstructive.

Slightly reduced the amount of time you are locked out of ADS after charging a Sentinel.

Vantage: moved energizing Sniper's Mark’s sniper with an Ult Accelerant to “reload.”

Audio fixes

Fixed rare cases where “Gameplay Volume when Spectating” would get applied during regular gameplay.

Fixed an issue where players situated uphill would briefly have occlusion filtering applied.

Reduced volume of Pathfinder grapple for the player (enemy audio not affected).

Revenant wall climb footsteps are made clearer in the mix.

Slight reduction of Thermite volume over time at a distance.

Slight reduction in volume for Horizon’s Black Hole relative to FOV.

Graphical improvements

Storm Point updated to use a modern GPU-driven terrain rendering system.

Players may not notice the difference since the overall map content has not been changed, but this system improves CPU rendering time, fixes lighting artifacts throughout the map, and enables better texture fidelity.

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have been migrated to the Rendering Hardware Interface (RHI), which is now being used on all platforms. This enables the same multithreaded rendering architecture that is used by PC and current-gen consoles.

PC improvements

Improvements have been made to the framerate stability when texture streaming is enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause freezes or black screens for some players.

Fixed an issue that could lead to incorrect GPU timings for a small number of players, which would cause blurry resolutions when "Adaptive Resolution FPS Target" is enabled.

Improved performance of loading asset data onto the GPU (this can fix stutters and issues with missing models for some players).

That concludes everything we know about the upcoming release of Apex Legends Season Prodigy and the quality-of-life changes expected with this seasonal update.

