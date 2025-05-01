What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 25?

Apex Legends Season 25: Prodigy is right around the corner and is queued for release on May 6, 2025. With a new season right around the corner, fans have quite high expectations from Respawn Entertainment, and for the right reasons. The developers have made massive changes to the game in the past two to three seasons, and the community feedback has, for the most part, been overwhelmingly positive.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on what you can expect from Apex Legends Season 25. Read below to know more.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and feature the author's own opinion.

All expected changes coming in Apex Legends Season 25

New Legend

The latest season of Apex Legends will kickstart with debuting a brand-new Legend, codenamed Sparrow. Believed to be a Recon-class Legend, Sparrow is a sharpshooter, and his abilities are centered around using a specialized bow.

Gun meta changes

While we are talking about bows, the Bocek Compound Bow will be receiving a major overhaul. The latest teaser indicates that Bocek's firepower is going to be increased, and it will be modified to feature the usage of unique new secondary fire, Grenade arrows. Players will be able to attach grenades to their arrows and shoot them using the Bocek. This will undoubtedly revolutionize the gun meta and pave the way for some chaotic and fun final circles in matches.

Furthermore, numerous guns will be tuned to improve the weapon meta in the game. The previous season has seen a rampant increase in the pick rates for the P2020 Akimbo, Volt SMG, Havoc, and others. We speculate that with Apex Legends Season 25, the developers will be addressing the surging pick rates for these weapons with some nerfs.

The P2020 Akimbo has been particularly abusive, wrecking the weapon meta because of its extremely overpowered nature. It definitely needs a nerf if the game is to see a healthier weapon balance in the upcoming season.

Legend updates

Last but not least, we speculate a fair amount of Legend balance changes to get incorporated with Apex Legends Prodigy. Characters like Alter, Wraith, Ash still remain some of the most dominant forces in the game. While that has not been a major issue, players do wish some improvements were made for Controller Legends like Caustic, Catalyst, Wattson, and Rampart.

Judging by the latest trends, we speculate the developers might add a few buffs to these Legends to make them viable picks in the upcoming season of Apex Legends.

That's everything that you can expect from Apex Legends Season 25. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

