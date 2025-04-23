If you’ve jumped into Apex Legends recently and spotted a small, mysterious feline fading away with a playful “meow”, you’ve just encountered the Artemis cat. This curious cat has become the talk of the community — and for a good reason. Found across every map currently in rotation, the Artemis cat seems to be more than just a cute surprise. It’s a subtle in-game teaser, possibly hinting at the arrival of a new Legend in Season 25 of Apex Legends.

Its sudden appearances have left players both delighted and intrigued. With no official announcement tied to it (yet), fans have tried to piece its meaning together. The Artemis cat seems like a direct nod to a potential upcoming Legend, and its presence is sparking endless theories. As soon as you get close, it fades away with an unmistakable “meow.”, leaving players wondering where it will show up next.

This article mentions every potential Artemis cat location in Apex Legends.

Note: The contents of this article are based on speculations; read it with a grain of salt.

Known Artemis cat locations in Apex Legends

The Artemis cat seems to appear in various sneaky spots across the active maps in Apex Legends, especially in Kings Canyon. While its locations change slightly from match to match, the community has tracked it in several notable areas.

Let's start with Kings Canyon, which seems to be a major hotspot for Artemis cat sightings. In a post by @HYPERMYSTx on the X social media platform, the cat was spotted outside of Bunker.

Meanwhile, @Maddbroooo captured it on the opposite side of Bunker, tucked between a couple of nearby buildings.

Another fan, @xeuphoy, found it prowling around the Gauntlet. And more recently, players have also seen the mysterious feline chilling near the Repulsor Station, adding another location to the growing list of sightings in Kings Canyon.

As of the writing of this article, we do not have details of the exact locations of the Artemis feline in other maps — Olympus, E-District, Broken Moon, Stormpoint, and World’s Edge. While each sighting lasts only a moment, the cat’s impact is lasting. It doesn't interact with players beyond its signature “meow” and disappearing act, but it's become one of the most talked-about elements in the game right now.

As Season 25 approaches, this cat seems to be paving the way for something-or someone–big. It's unclear whether it's the pet or persona of the next legend, though it definitely feels like more than just a cat.

