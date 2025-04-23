New teaser hints at potential Recon Legend coming in Apex Legends Season 25

Apex Legends recently dropped a teaser through its official X page, hinting at the potential arrival of a new Legend. Furthermore, it hints at this Legend belonging to the Recon class while also revealing a codename. Although there is no actual proof behind this, netizens seem to believe it means the arrival of a new Recon Legend.
Having said that, here is everything we know about the Apex Legends teaser.
Apex Legends teases potential Recon Legend for Season 25
Apex Legends just dropped a teaser on its official X page, with the caption:
“Tracking Subject: Artemis.”
It features a short video showing a screen where someone is apparently being tracked down.
Based on the video, netizens believe that the target being tracked down is a new Legend who is possibly codenamed “Artemis.” Furthermore, it shows the target giving multiple pings on the map, which could mean the former has some sort of ability to misguide trackers, leading fans to believe that “Artemis” is a Recon expert.
Considering the rarity of Recon Legends — the last one was released over two years ago — it is only fair that the class gets a little love from the developers.
Fans remain excited about the potential release of this new Legend and are eager to find out its abilities, which could potentially bring back another Recon meta to the game.
That's all we currently know about the Apex Legends teaser. We might likely get a complete look at this Legend soon, as a trailer should closely follow this teaser if the theories prove true.
