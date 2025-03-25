Pros call Apex Legends Season 24.1 update "one of the best" 

The Apex Legends Season 24.1 update was released on March 25, 2025. The latest update brings about important Ranked changes, weapon updates, and even a brand new event. The Season 24 split 2 patch notes were released on X on March 20, 2025, and caught the attention of the Apex Legends pro Christopher 'sweetdreams' Sexton, who showered the update with praise:

"One of the best patch notes In the history of the game"

However, sweetdreams was not the only pro commending the latest changes made in Apex Legends. Retired pro player turned content creator Cole 'Faide' Caswell (@FaidesTwitch) also appreciated the work put in by the developers at Respawn Entertainment.

He thanked the developers for introducing much-needed changes in the Apex Legends Season 24.1 update and also asked for one last fix:

"Thank you. Also fix the spam inspect for wraiths kunai and we’re good"

Finally, Complexity player Bowen "Monsoon" Fuller also commended the update and specifically pointed out how Wraith's famous run is now back in the game. The motion of the character while running resembles that of the popular anime/manga character, Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto:

"WRAITH NARUTO RUN? HOLY F**K THE WORLD IS HEALING"

The update also garnered attention from 'The Legendary Series' host and caster for Apex Legends, Jana, aka Doll (@xLegendaryDollx). The popular streamer and content creator expressed great faith in the patch notes:

"I like what I’m reading in the patch notes"

Finally, an Apex Legends player, @hopelessboy234, expressed how they enjoyed the changes made to Alter and her overall functionality in the game. The changes ensure a more efficient style of gameplay.

Fan reacts to Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season changes (Image via X/@hopelessboy234)

All major changes in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Skirmisher-class overhaul

The Skirmisher Legends received a complete overhaul of the class with their perks, which will help them be more aggressive. Here are the perk changes you will see for Skirmishers:

Trailblazer

Your squadmates receive a speed boost when sprinting toward you.

Allies must be at least 20m away to receive this bonus.

Charged Knock

Skirmishers gain an extra ability charge and 50 HP regen on knock.

Extra charge lasts for 30s or until used.

Extra charge applies to all Skirmisher Legends’ Tacs except Octane who gains an additional Ult Charge instead..

HP regen will first heal health then shields if applicable, and it can be interrupted by damage.

Overall, this is a complete reimagining of the class and certainly brings about a much-demanded flexibility in these Legends.

Ranked changes

In the Ranked mode, Kills, Assists, and Participations after the 8th will now be worth 50%. This earlier applied to only the 6th. Furthermore, changes were made to the split rank reset in the Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update:

There will be no RP reset from Rookie IV to Rookie I, players will keep the RP they have from the last split

Bronze IV to I resets to Bronze IV 1000 RP

Silver IV to I resets to Silver IV 3250 RP (with +250 demotion protection)

Gold IV to I resets to Gold IV 5750 RP (with +250 demotion protection)

Platinum IV to I resets to Platinum IV 8750 RP (with +250 demotion protection)

Diamond IV and III resets to Platinum III 9250 RP

Diamond II and I resets to Platinum II 10000 RP

Master and above resets to Platinum I 11000 RP

Weapons

Major changes were made to SMGs, with multiple weapons receiving increased magazines. The guns include the Alternator SMG, C.A.R SMG, Volt SMG, and more. Furthermore, the charge depletion time of the Nemesis AR was increased to eight seconds.

Furthermore, several SMGs, snipers, pistols, and shotguns also received major changes in the Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update.

New event

The brand-new Beast Mode event arrived with Apex Legends Season 24 split 2. From March 25 to April 15, 2025, Apex Legends will witness multiple limited time modes such as the Power Sword Royale and the April Fool's LTM.

Both modes are set to be power-packed and are sure to engage the fanbase at large.

