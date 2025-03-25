Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2: 5 best Assault Rifles to use after update

The Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update contains some staple Assault Rifles that a large part of the community uses. It will introduce some weapon changes and tweaks to buff and balance different parts of the arsenal. There are a few weapons that fans should be on the lookout for and use to have a better chance at winning.

Although the advantage of equipping better weapons may not seem like a lot, they can help you knock down enemies a bit faster due to factors like fire rate and damage output.

This article will highlight the most effective Assault Rifles to use in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Note: This article is subjective reflects the author’s opinion.

Best Assault Rifles to use in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Here is a list of some of the top-performing Assault Rifles that you can pick and use in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2:

1) Hemlok Burst AR

The Hemlok Burst AR was buffed at the start of Season 24 and deals 20 damage with body shots and a whopping 26 damage on headshots. Although the weapon does not have an automatic mode to shoot continuously, its bursts are capable of knocking down max-level shield users with a single magazine. The burst fire mode also makes it easier to control and has a higher effective range.

Hemlock Burst AR in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

These qualities make the Hemlok Burst AR a capable medium and long-range choice that can also be used in hipfire if necessary. Alternatively, you can choose to use it in single-fire mode to poke at enemies from a safe distance. But the bullet drop becomes clear after the 100-meter mark.

2) Flatline

The Flatline has always been a dependable piece of equipment since the early days of the game. It was also buffed during the arrival of the Season 24 update and deals 19 damage on body shots. Connecting headshots yields 25 damage — you can eliminate enemies with Purple shields with exactly 8 headshots (before damage fall-off range). However, its recoil pattern can be quite aggressive, causing bullets to miss.

Flatline Assault Rifle in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Fortunately, the fire rate on this Assault Rifle is lower than others in the class, making it easier to compensate for the recoil pattern. Overall, the Flatline is a great weapon to pick off-drop and while taking mid-range gunfights.

3) Nemesis Burst AR

The Nemesis Burst AR enjoyed one of the highest weapon pick rates in Split 1. This was because the weapon’s base damage is 17 and does 22 on headshots. Although the numbers seem lower than the previous entries, this weapon has a very high charged fire rate. Another reason for its popularity was the default stock Accelerator Hop-Up in the first half of the season.

Nemesis Burst AR in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The gun has been nerfed in Split 2 as the Hop-Up is being removed. However, the devs have increased the charged time for the weapon to maintain its position as a part of the meta loadout.

4) R-301

The R-301 is a classic weapon that had its ups and downs throughout various seasonal updates. Season 24 increased its damage output by making body shots dish out 14 per hit and headshots 18. This is one of the staple and oldest weapons, alongside the Flatline. The lack of damage output is compensated by its easy-to-control recoil and faster fire rate compared to the Flatline.

R-301 Assault Rifle in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The R-301 is a newcomer-friendly gun that can be used to beam enemies and score easy kills. It is one of the easier guns to master and can be a consistent force when used correctly. Split 2 will not provide any new buffs or nerfs for this weapon.

5) Havoc

The Havoc is a powerful gun that can decimate teams with its energy-type ammo. The base stats of this weapon cannot be compared as of March 2025 since the Havoc remains part of the care package gun rotation. This red-tier gun can be used in automatic and single-fire modes. The latter is great for spraying and the former for taking long-range shots.

Havoc in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Each body shot from the Havoc deals 21 damage, and landing a headshot gives you 27 points of damage. The fire rate of the gun is also quite fast. Combined with single-shot beam damage of 70 to the body and 105 to the head, it is a great weapon for almost all scenarios.

