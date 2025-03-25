Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2: 5 best SMGs to use after update

The Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update has introduced a range of improvements aimed at transforming the game's landscape. One of the most significant changes involves enhancements to submachine guns (SMGs) to boost their effectiveness in close-quarters combat. These adjustments include increased magazine capacities and revised recoil patterns, which will allow for more aggressive playstyles and elevate the SMGs' role in the meta.

Ad

This article will discuss the five best SMGs to use after the Season 24 Split 2 update in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

5 best SMGs in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Here are the best choices of SMGs to consider in the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update, along with the adjustments that each has received.

1) Volt SMG

The Volt SMG in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 (Image via EA)

The Volt SMG remains a reliable energy-based weapon. It is effective in both close and medium-range combat. In the update, the Volt SMG retains its base damage of 16 and headshot damage of 19. However, magazine sizes have been increased across all tiers, allowing for longer engagements without running out of ammo.

Ad

Trending

Use its stability and expanded magazine to pressure opponents, and think about pairing it with a long-range weapon for full coverage.

After the Split 2 update, the Volt SMG is set to become a meta pick. This is all thanks to the addition of the Accelerator Hop-Up, which allows players to charge their abilities faster while engaging in fights.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 24: 5 best weapons to use after the update

2) R-99 SMG

Ad

The R-99 SMG in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 (Image via EA)

The R-99 has seen adjustments aimed at balancing its performance. While maintaining its rapid-fire rate, the developers have fine-tuned its recoil pattern to reward skilled handling.

Ad

With increased headshot damage to 16, expanded magazine sizes across all tiers, and the normalization of ADS (Aiming Down Sight) strafe speed, mastering the R-99 SMG has become more important than ever.

To maximize damage potential, use the R-99 SMG at close range, and consider equipping accessories that stabilize recoil for improved accuracy.

You may also like: All weapon changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season patch

3) C.A.R. SMG

The C.A.R. SMG in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 (Image via EA)

The C.A.R. SMG remains a formidable choice for Season 24 Split 2. Along with larger mag sizes for all variants, the base damage has been increased to 14 and headshot damage to 17. Additionally, a Laser Sight barrel attachment has been introduced.

Ad

Leverage the C.A.R.'s adaptability by switching between ammunition types as per availability, ensuring sustained combat readiness. Its high rate of fire makes it ideal for aggressive pushes and close-range duels.

Also read: Apex Legends Beast Mode event details explored

4) Prowler PDW

The Prowler PDW in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 (Image via EA)

The Prowler remains a strong option, particularly with its select-fire capability. While the base damage has been increased to 16 and headshot damage to 19 remains unchanged in the Split 2 update, the burst-fire mode continues to be highly effective. Use the Prowler's burst mode for precision mid-range shots, and full-auto in close-quarters scenarios.

Ad

Its adaptability makes it appropriate for a variety of combat circumstances. However, the effectiveness of this weapon may depend on your ability to find the Selectfire Hop-Up.

Also read: What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2?

5) Alternator

The Alternator in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 (Image via EA)

The Alternator has been significantly improved in the Season 24 Split 2 update. The developers increased the magazine size, making it more forgiving during sustained firing, since the weapon has a lower fire rate compared to others in the category. They've also raised the base damage from 16 to 18 and the headshot damage to 22.

Ad

The Alternator excels in close-quarters combat. Utilize its increased magazine capacity to apply continuous pressure on enemies, especially in tight spaces where mobility is limited. Pairing it with a mid-range weapon can provide versatility across different combat scenarios.

Also read: Apex Legends community believes this feature is a "healthy" addition to the game

The Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update makes new adjustments to SMGs, improving their performance in close-quarters combat. Understanding and using the precise improvements made to each weapon will allow players to alter their strategies and effectively dominate the battlefield.

Ad

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.