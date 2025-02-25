  • home icon
  How to earn free Apex Packs in Apex Legends Season 24 (March 2025)

How to earn free Apex Packs in Apex Legends Season 24 (March 2025)

By Argha Halder
Modified Feb 25, 2025 08:15 GMT
Ways to earn Apex Packs in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via EA)
Ways to earn Apex Packs in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via EA)

Respawn introduced several community challenges that feature free Apex Packs in Apex Legends Season 24. You can complete all of the challenges to get your hands on a decent amount of packs. While there aren't many freebies, they still allow you to obtain a considerable amount of materials, cosmetics, and more.

We discuss how you can acquire free Apex Packs in Apex Legends Season 24.

Ways to obtain free Apex Packs in Apex Legends Season 24

Currently, in season 24, you can only acquire free Apex Packs by upgrading your account level, Battle Pass, and finishing the community kill challenges. While you can obtain packs from the former method until you reach the maximum level, you can only get the Apex Packs from the community challenges until they are active.

Hence, you should play this battle royal title and contribute to the kill goal to acquire freebies.

Taking everything into consideration, you can acquire 20 Apex Packs in Apex Legends Season 24 by completing all of the community kill goals. Moreover, these 20 Packs are split into three tiers – Tier One, Two, and Three. After reaching the goal of each tier, you will get the respective rewards.

  • Tier One – Hit 75 million kills to receive 10 Apex Packs
  • Tier Two – Hit 150 million kills to receive 5 Apex Packs
  • Tier Three – Hit 250 million kills to receive 5 Apex Packs
Every Apex player can participate in this community challenge and accumulate kills in any game mode. If you want to contribute a decent number of kills Mixtapes are the best way to farm them. This community event will start on March 11, 2025, and end on March 18, 2025, approximately one week.

Although 20 Apex Packs are not much, they still allow you to get a step closer to getting Heirloom Shards. You must open at least 500 Packs to get 150 shards.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
