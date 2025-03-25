All major Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is bringing some bold Ranked changes to the fold, as confirmed in the official patch notes released on the game’s website. Although the Competitive mode is not being tweaked fundamentally, the rank resets for every split are being reworked to allow fans to enjoy fairer matchmaking and remove hard resets. This could help the developers create more balanced ranked lobbies and avoid mismatches.

Hard rank resets make it difficult for newcomers and lower-ranked players to participate in a healthy environment. However, this process gives everyone the same opportunity to climb the competitive ladder in-game. The upcoming changes seem to be an iteration of previously tested formats, and could help the matchmaking system for ranked create proper online lobbies.

This article will highlight the new ranked changes coming to Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Ranked changes

Here is a quick overview of all the Ranked changes that are arriving in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2:

Kills, Assists, and Participation will be worth 50% of the points after the 8th count.

Rookie IV to Rookie I will not have any RP resets in Split updates.

Bronze IV to I will reset to Bronze IV 1000 RP.

Silver IV to I will reset to Silver IV 3250 RP and have 250 points for demotion protection.

Gold IV to I will reset to Gold IV 5750 RP and have 250 points for demotion protection.

Platinum IV to I will reset to Platinum IV 8750 with 250 points for demotion protection.

Diamon IV and III will reset to Platinum III 9250 RP.

Diamond II and I will reset to Platinum II 10000 RP.

Master and above ranks will reset to Platinum I 11000 RP.

This change would keep the competitive player base of Apex Legends separated, and can potentially provide a more balanced gameplay experience. Such a system should also allow higher-ranked players to climb ranks quickly instead of having to play through several lower-ranked lobbies.

The increase in the limit of points awarded for kills, assists, and participation should also help gamers gather more Ranked Points while playing through a match. These changes, combined with the new Skirmisher challenges, should help them take more aggressive strategies and push opponents to secure higher kill points.

