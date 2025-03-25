Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2: 5 best Assault Legends to use after update

With the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch in effect, various Legends received balance changes. At the start of the season, the Assault Legends were buffed, which significantly boosted their pick rate in various game modes. When the mid-season update drops, players might wonder which Legends they should pick to increase their chances of winning a match.

Ad

For those, this article lists five Assault Legends to use when the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 debuts.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

5 Assault Legends you should use when Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 starts

1) Ash

Ash (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Even after receiving a nerf in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2, Ash is still the best Assault Legend in this free-to-play battle royale title. Her Arc Snares are exceptional for trapping a player in a spot for a couple of seconds, while her Ultimate is an excellent ability to chase adversaries. Moreover, you can use Ash’s Ultimate to run away from a tricky situation.

Ad

Trending

Besides her abilities, Ash now has a dash, which helps her move around the battlefield. Since she can use this ability anytime she wants, the opponents will have a hard time tracking her down in CQB fights.

2) Ballistic

Ballistic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

After Ash, Ballistic is one of the best Assault Legends you can play in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. Since the playstyle became a little aggressive, this character is the best one to push towards an enemy team.

Ad

Ballistic’s Ultimate grants his teammates unlimited ammo, increased reload, and movement speed while his Tactical overheats the target’s weapons, dealing a little bit of damage. If you are pushing a team as a Ballistic, his tactical ability will increase your chances of winning the fight as their weapon will get jammed after it overheats.

3) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

If you like to play aggressively, Mad Maggie is a great choice in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. Her kit is exceptionally effective when pushing toward a team. Mad Maggie’s Tactical ability, Riot Drill, can easily punish adversaries hiding behind cover as it can deal damage through a surface or wall.

Ad

As for Mad Maggie’s Ultimate, she can throw a Wrecking Ball in the direction she is looking. Moreover, the ball drops small pads that increase the movement speed of any players who step on it. Hence, when pushing an enemy team, you can use Mad Maggie’s Ultimate ability to move quickly from one spot to another.

4) Bangalore

Bangalore (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Although not as effective as other Assault Legends, Bangalore is still a great pick in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. While some characters in this list are situational, this Assault character’s abilities can be used in every scenario.

Ad

Bangalore’s Tactical allows her to smoke off any place she wants, which hinders the enemy’s vision. On the other hand, her Ultimate allows her to summon a barrage of missiles that deals damage and stuns the enemies simultaneously.

It is extremely useful to prevent enemies from advancing to a particular area. If you are bored of playing the characters listed above, Bangalore is a good Legend to try out.

Ad

5) Fuse

Fuse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

If you like to control where the enemies go during a fight, Fuse is your ideal pick in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. The character is equipped with a grenade launcher that can fire cluster bombs and throwables anywhere he likes, denying the opposition access to the areas.

Ad

Fuse’s Ultimate allows him to cover an area with a ring of fire that slows down and deals damage to enemies simultaneously. Moreover, The Motherlode outlines any enemies inside of it, making it a useful ability to gain additional information while fighting.

Check the following section for more Apex Legends articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.