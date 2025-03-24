Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 release countdown (all platforms)

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 release is right around the corner, and it's evident that fans are excited to experience the latest update. The newest mid-season patch for the title has a lot of promising content, including major changes to the ranked playlist, weapon balancing, Legend balancing, and of course, the entire Skirmisher-class overhaul.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 release countdown for all platforms across different regions. To know more, read below.

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 start countdown for all platforms

The Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is slated to release for all regions on March 25, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. Similar to its previous seasonal and mid-seasonal releases, players can expect the update to go live on all platforms at the given time. All major updates for the title get a synchronized global launch, and it's no different this time around.

Ad

Trending

Players can expect a short downtime as the game patches in the latest content. That said, here's a detailed look into the release dates and times for all major regions across the globe:

Region Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) March 25, 2025, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT) March 25, 2025, at 11 am Central Time (CT) March 25, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET) March 25, 2025, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) March 25, 2025, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET) March 25, 2025, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) March 25, 2025, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) March 25, 2025, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) March 25, 2025, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST) March 26, 2025, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) March 26, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) March 26, 2025, at 6 am

Ad

Ad

Read more: Apex Legends Season 24: 5 best weapons to use after the update

What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2?

Fans can expect several exciting changes with the latest Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update. First and foremost among them all is the Skirmisher-class overhaul, as most Legends from the said class will see their kits undergo some major rework. Alter, for instance, is getting a full rework, while the abilities of Legends like Horizon, Pathfinder, Wraith, and others will be tuned up, making them viable on the battlefield.

Ad

Beyond the Legend changes, players can also expect a vibrant weapon meta with the debut of the mid-season update. Major changes have been implemented across different weapons, and we believe this will cause a major shift in the gun meta prevalent in-game. SMGs are set to see higher pick rates, and in our opinion, even Sniper Rifles are going to make a major comeback into the game's esports and Ranked segment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Talking about the Ranked segment, the developers are also making quite a few changes to the Split-reset system for the game mode in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. Here's a detailed look into what you can expect from it:

There will be no RP reset from Rookie IV to Rookie I, players will keep the RP they have from the last split.

Bronze IV to I resets to Bronze IV 1000 RP.

Silver IV to I resets to Silver IV 3250 RP (with +250 demotion protection).

Gold IV to I resets to Gold IV 5750 RP (with +250 demotion protection).

Platinum IV to I resets to Platinum IV 8750 RP (with +250 demotion protection).

Diamond IV and III reset to Platinum III 9250 RP.

Diamond II and I reset to Platinum II 10000 RP.

Master and above reset to Platinum I 11000 RP.

Ad

Check out: Apex Legends Season 24: 5 best Legends to use after update

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 release countdown. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.