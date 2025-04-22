When does Apex Legends Season 24 end?

Apex Legends Season 24 is coming to an end soon, and fans are probably wondering how far out the new season is. Well, rest assured, there's barely a fortnight left until Apex Legends Season 25 rolls out, and we believe that there's quite a lot in store for the upcoming season release.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on when Apex Legends Season 24 ends.
Apex Legends Season 24 end date and time for all regions
As of this writing, Apex Legends Season 24 will come to an end on May 6, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. The information regarding the season's end date and times has been collected from the ongoing Battle Pass in the game.
That said, here's a detailed list of the end date and time for different regions of the globe:
Everything that you should do before Apex Legends Season 24 ends
If you have not completed your in-game Battle Pass yet, these 14 days are going to be crucial for you. You'll have weeks' worth of pending challenges in the game. Proceed to head into casual games, such as duos, trios, or even the ongoing LTMs, and complete the tasks that yield the highest Battle Pass stars.
Secondly, there are Creator Challenges that are currently live, and if you've not gotten your hands on the 20 free Apex Packs and the exclusive cosmetic along with them, we believe that you should start grinding.
The challenges are easy and self-explanatory, and completing them will get you access to a number of freebies in the game. If you're lucky, you could potentially pull out Heirloom Shards from these 20 free Apex Packs.
Last but not least, the final weeks of the seasonal split are the best time to push your rank. If you've been hard stuck in a division, we urge you to persevere and spend some time in the ranked playlist. You will find players who share a similar mindset to yours, and you can party up with them to grind to the highest rank you possibly can.
That's everything that you must know about the Apex Legends Season 24 end. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
