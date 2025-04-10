Apex Legends Mirage Prestige skin leaked: How to unlock and price

The Apex Legends Mirage Prestige skin has been leaked by popular data miner @HYPERMYSTx. They have uncovered files that showcase cosmetics, along with various unique emotes, inspect animations, and much more. Mirage mains are going to have a hoot as this Prestige skin will be right up their alley, making it the perfect addition to pair with his Heirloom in-game.

This article will provide a detailed brief on the leaked Mirage Prestige skin and how you can get your hands on it.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Please take information herein with a grain of salt.

How to unlock the leaked Apex Legends Mirage Prestige skin

As per the data miner HYPERMYSTx, the Mirage Prestige skin in Apex Legends will go live for all regions on April 15, 2025, with the debut of the Fight Force Collection Event.

There are two different ways you can unlock this skin in the game: directly purchasing the entire event or buying it from the Mythic skin shop using Heirloom Shards. Let's explore the options below:

Buying the Collection Event

As per HYPERMYSTx, you can get the Mirage Prestige skin by getting every cosmetic featured in the Fight Force Collection Event. Similar to previous events, Fight Force features a total of 24 unique collectible skins and in-game items. You will have to buy all 24 Event Packs and unlock every single skin to reveal the final reward, i.e., the Mirage Prestige skin.

Price

A single Collection Event pack will cost 700 Apex Coins. Since there are 24 cosmetics, you have to spend a total of 16800 Apex Coins to get your hands on this Prestige skin. You can check out the official Apex Coin pricelist below:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

at $99.99 6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

at $59.99 1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

Mythic shop

Once the Fight Force Collection Event expires, the Apex Legends Mirage Prestige skin will likely be available to purchase in the Mythic shop available in-game. Unlike the previous method, where you have to spend 16800 Apex Coins to unlock this item, you can easily buy this Prestige Skin with Heirloom Shards. Like every other Prestige skin, it will cost you a total of 150 Heirloom Shards.

That's everything that you must know about the Apex Legends Mirage Prestige skin. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section

