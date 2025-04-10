Apex Legends Fight Force Collection Event leaked: All skins and prices

In a recent turn of events, the Apex Legends Fight Force Collection Event has been leaked by a popular data miner from the community, @HYPERMYSTx. The leaker has discovered all the game files associated with the above-mentioned Collection Event, providing the community with a detailed list and preview of all the items that will be coming with the event's release.
This article will explore the Apex Legends Fight Force Collection Event leaks in detail, providing players with a comprehensive brief on what they can expect from it. Read below to know more.
All skins coming with Apex Legends Fight Force Collection Event
The Apex Legends Fight Force Collection Event will feature a total of 24 unique collectible skins and in-game items, similar to previously released Collection Events. As per the leaks, the following Legends and weapons will be receiving Epic and Legendary skins in the game:
Legend skins
- Octane (Legendary rarity skin)
- Wraith (Legendary rarity skin)
- Lifeline (Legendary rarity skin)
- Gibraltar (Legendary rarity skin)
- Seer (Legendary rarity skin)
- Alter (Legendary rarity skin)
- Bloodhound (Epic rarity skin)
- Vantage (Epic rarity skin)
- Wattson (Epic rarity skin)
Weapon skins
- 30-30 Repeater (Epic rarity skin)
- Alternator (Epic rarity skin)
- Spitfire LMG (Epic rarity skin)
- CAR SMG (Legendary rarity skin)
- Flatline Assault Rifle (Legendary rarity skin)
- G7-Scout (Legendary rarity skin)
- Longbow DMR Sniper Rifle (Legendary rarity skin)
- Mastiff Shotgun (Legendary rarity skin)
- RE-45 Auto-Pistol (Legendary rarity skin)
Other rewards
- 6x unique banner poses
Price of Apex Legends Fight Force Collection Event
Similar to previously released Collection Events, the exclusive event packs will cost 700 Apex Coins. If you want to get your hands on every single cosmetic offered with this event, you must purchase a total of 24 event-exclusive Apex packs. The total cost of buying out this entire Collection Event is going to be 16800 Apex Coins.
Here's a breakdown of the different Apex Coin packages that you can avail from the official EA store:
- 10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99
- 6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99
- 1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99
When the event goes live, you can try looking for store deals to get a margin of discount when clearing out the entire event. The in-game store page offers unique Event-exclusive pack deals that you can potentially avail to get every single cosmetic at a cheaper rate.
That's everything that you must know about the Apex Legends Fight Force Collection Event.
