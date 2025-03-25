Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass: All rewards and how to unlock

Following the latest format, Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 features a Battle Pass. It boasts a total of 100 levels, although players can only get rewards until level 60. To quickly complete the pass, they will get new challenges each week that grant a significant amount of Battle Pass Stars. Since the Split 2 pass is new, some might be curious about its contents.

In this article, we explain how to unlock the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass and claim its rewards.

How do you unlock the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass?

Like most Battle Passes, the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 features three versions of the pass. The base version can be purchased for 950 Apex Coins, while the Ultimate and Ultimate+ versions cost $9.99 and $19.99, respectively.

The Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

To buy a pass, click on the “Passes” section beside Legend Locker from the main menu. Once there, you can unlock one of the variants by clicking the "Purchase Pass" button on the bottom left side.

Every item in the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass

Here are all the items you can acquire from the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass:

Level 1-10

Rewards from levels 1-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

Purple Pulse Catalyst skin

Haze Blazer 30-30 Repeater skin

Ferro-cious Targeting Banner Frame

No Pain No Gain Holospray

XP Boost

I Couldn’t Ley You Win Catalysi Kill Quip

First Class Finish Sticker

Never Miss Holospray

100x Apex Coins

Chill Dad – Top Tracker Art

Chill Dad – Middle Tracker Art

Chill Dad – Bottom Tracker Art

Apex Essentials Banner Frame

Stable Matrix Peacekeeper skin

1x Legendary Apex Pack

Chill Dad Ballistic skin

Fire Distinguisher Ballistic skin (Ultimate+ reward)

Free

Grounded Transition screen

1x Apex Pack

Takeover Split 2 Music Pack

100x Apex Coins

Level 11-20

Rewards from level 11-20 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

Sporty Nessie Weapon Charm

XP Boost

Void Training Banner Frame

100x Apex Coins

Be ready Holospray

200x Crafting Materials

Overheater Spitfire skin

1x Apex Pack

Flipping Out Wraith Emote

100x Apex Coins

Ripple Effect Wraith skin

10x Exotic Shards (Ultimate+ reward)

Free

1x Apex Pack

Exceptional Victory Ash Emote

Level 21-30

Rewards from level 21-30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

New Kicks Banner Frame

XP Boost

1x Apex Pack

Spilled Milk Nemesis skin

200x Crafting Materials

100x Apex Coins

Hover Unit Ash Skydive Emote

1x Epic Apex Pack

200x Crafting Materials

Stay Hydrated Holospray

10x Exotic Shards

Zero Stopper Kraber skin

Free

Stronger Than Ever Ash Holospray

1x Apex Pack

Level 31-40

Rewards from level 31-40 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

100x Apex Coins

XP Boost

Revelry Revenant Emote

Speedsuit – Top Tracker Art

Speedsuit – Middle Tracker Art

Speedsuit – Bottom Tracker Art

100x Apex coins

Red Cell R-99 skin

Killer Competitor Banner Frame

1x Apex Pack

Cross The Finish Line Holospray

Clawed Killer Sticker

200x Crafting Materials

Speedsuit Revenant skin

Devil’s Work Revenant skin (Ultimate+ reward)

Free

Neon Jungle Sentinel skin

Talk-Talk Transiton Screen

1x Apex Pack

Level 41-50

Rewards from level 41-50 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

Zero Appeal Caustic Emote

XP Booster

Think of it this way Revenant Kill Quip

Static Discharge Mozambique skin

1x Apex Pack

Smoking Guns Holospray

100x Apex Coins

200x Crafting Meterials

Locker Legacy Banner Frame

100x Apex Coins

Noxious Neon Caustic skin

Free

Construct Killer Ash skin

1x Apex Pack

100x Apex Coins

Level 51-60

Rewards from level 51-60 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

Slam Dunk Holospray

100x Apex Coins

Monster Mount Wattson Skydive Emote

Milky Wave Wingman skin

1x Apex Pack

100x Apex Coins

200x Crafting Materials

On Target Banner Frame

Tee-Tick Weapon Charm

100x Apex Coins

Obsidian Chameleon Reactive Alternator skin

Free

1x Apex Pack

Roden Riposte Ash Banner Frame

1x Apex Pack

