Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass: All rewards and how to unlock

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 25, 2025 18:18 GMT
Everything about the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass (Image via EA)
This article covers all rewards of the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass (Image via EA)

Following the latest format, Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 features a Battle Pass. It boasts a total of 100 levels, although players can only get rewards until level 60. To quickly complete the pass, they will get new challenges each week that grant a significant amount of Battle Pass Stars. Since the Split 2 pass is new, some might be curious about its contents.

In this article, we explain how to unlock the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass and claim its rewards.

How do you unlock the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass?

Like most Battle Passes, the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 features three versions of the pass. The base version can be purchased for 950 Apex Coins, while the Ultimate and Ultimate+ versions cost $9.99 and $19.99, respectively.

The Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)
The Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

To buy a pass, click on the “Passes” section beside Legend Locker from the main menu. Once there, you can unlock one of the variants by clicking the "Purchase Pass" button on the bottom left side.

Every item in the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass

Here are all the items you can acquire from the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass:

Level 1-10

Rewards from levels 1-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)
Rewards from levels 1-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

  • Purple Pulse Catalyst skin
  • Haze Blazer 30-30 Repeater skin
  • Ferro-cious Targeting Banner Frame
  • No Pain No Gain Holospray
  • XP Boost
  • I Couldn’t Ley You Win Catalysi Kill Quip
  • First Class Finish Sticker
  • Never Miss Holospray
  • 100x Apex Coins
  • Chill Dad – Top Tracker Art
  • Chill Dad – Middle Tracker Art
  • Chill Dad – Bottom Tracker Art
  • Apex Essentials Banner Frame
  • Stable Matrix Peacekeeper skin
  • 1x Legendary Apex Pack
  • Chill Dad Ballistic skin
  • Fire Distinguisher Ballistic skin (Ultimate+ reward)

Free

  • Grounded Transition screen
  • 1x Apex Pack
  • Takeover Split 2 Music Pack
  • 100x Apex Coins
Level 11-20

Rewards from level 11-20 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)
Rewards from level 11-20 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

  • Sporty Nessie Weapon Charm
  • XP Boost
  • Void Training Banner Frame
  • 100x Apex Coins
  • Be ready Holospray
  • 200x Crafting Materials
  • Overheater Spitfire skin
  • 1x Apex Pack
  • Flipping Out Wraith Emote
  • 100x Apex Coins
  • Ripple Effect Wraith skin
  • 10x Exotic Shards (Ultimate+ reward)

Free

  • 1x Apex Pack
  • Exceptional Victory Ash Emote

Level 21-30

Rewards from level 21-30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)
Rewards from level 21-30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

  • New Kicks Banner Frame
  • XP Boost
  • 1x Apex Pack
  • Spilled Milk Nemesis skin
  • 200x Crafting Materials
  • 100x Apex Coins
  • Hover Unit Ash Skydive Emote
  • 1x Epic Apex Pack
  • 200x Crafting Materials
  • Stay Hydrated Holospray
  • 10x Exotic Shards
  • Zero Stopper Kraber skin

Free

  • Stronger Than Ever Ash Holospray
  • 1x Apex Pack

Level 31-40

Rewards from level 31-40 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)
Rewards from level 31-40 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

  • 100x Apex Coins
  • XP Boost
  • Revelry Revenant Emote
  • Speedsuit – Top Tracker Art
  • Speedsuit – Middle Tracker Art
  • Speedsuit – Bottom Tracker Art
  • 100x Apex coins
  • Red Cell R-99 skin
  • Killer Competitor Banner Frame
  • 1x Apex Pack
  • Cross The Finish Line Holospray
  • Clawed Killer Sticker
  • 200x Crafting Materials
  • Speedsuit Revenant skin
  • Devil’s Work Revenant skin (Ultimate+ reward)

Free

  • Neon Jungle Sentinel skin
  • Talk-Talk Transiton Screen
  • 1x Apex Pack

Level 41-50

Rewards from level 41-50 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)
Rewards from level 41-50 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

  • Zero Appeal Caustic Emote
  • XP Booster
  • Think of it this way Revenant Kill Quip
  • Static Discharge Mozambique skin
  • 1x Apex Pack
  • Smoking Guns Holospray
  • 100x Apex Coins
  • 200x Crafting Meterials
  • Locker Legacy Banner Frame
  • 100x Apex Coins
  • Noxious Neon Caustic skin

Free

  • Construct Killer Ash skin
  • 1x Apex Pack
  • 100x Apex Coins

Level 51-60

Rewards from level 51-60 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)
Rewards from level 51-60 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA)

Premium

  • Slam Dunk Holospray
  • 100x Apex Coins
  • Monster Mount Wattson Skydive Emote
  • Milky Wave Wingman skin
  • 1x Apex Pack
  • 100x Apex Coins
  • 200x Crafting Materials
  • On Target Banner Frame
  • Tee-Tick Weapon Charm
  • 100x Apex Coins
  • Obsidian Chameleon Reactive Alternator skin

Free

  • 1x Apex Pack
  • Roden Riposte Ash Banner Frame
  • 1x Apex Pack

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
