All expected weapon changes for Apex Legends Season 25

Apex Legends Season 25 is just around the corner and is surrounded with alot of hype as the new seasonal anthem trailer confirmed the arrival of a new character, Sparrow. Weapon changes and balance updates are a major part of any online multiplayer game. The devs introduce new tweaks throughout the entire season to ensure a fair playing ground while avoiding dominant gun metas.
Although there are no hints about a new weapon being added to the pool anytime soon, the developers will likely integrate weapon changes in the upcoming patch. That said, fans would need to be patient for the patch notes to be released for a detailed look at the balance tweaks.
This article will discuss the possible weapon changes for Apex Legends Season 25.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The weapon changes can only be confirmed after the official patch notes are released.
All potential weapon changes coming in Apex Legends Season 25
There are a large number of factors when it comes to buffing or nerfing weapons in an online multiplayer battle royale title like Apex Legends. Damage output, overall pick rate, and total elimination scores are some of them and greatly affect the gameplay experience. Without proper balance changes, the player base will likely flock toward the most powerful weapon at all times and bring about a stale meta. This also makes it difficult for fans to experiment with different loadouts and playstyles.
One of the biggest recent changes was the devs adding a base Hop-Up, Accelerator, to a few of the guns in the pool. The attachment has since been removed from the first draft and transferred to another list of weapons. Apex Legends Season 25 could see yet another similar switch in the upcoming update as the devs try to increase the popularity of other guns and loadouts.
The Bocek is returning to ground loot after being in the Care Package for a long time. However, this silent long-range weapon may arrive with a change since the developers had previously discussed simplifying the loot pool for ammo types. This could mean that the Bocek might be added to one of the existing ammo types instead of featuring arrows on ground loot. As the weapon would also be required to be available in Arsenals, it will likely be incorporated into the Sniper Ammo class.
Fans may also get to see some damage output and magazine size changes for Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs. Since the pace of the game increased quite a bit with the removal of normal Helmets, the devs may bring down weapon damage output to improve elimination speeds.
