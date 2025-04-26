Apex Legends Season 25 new legend abilities potentially leaked

Apex Legends Season 25 is slated to introduce new gameplay content alongside a new character. The upcoming legend seems to be named “Belva”, as spotted on the images posted by Apex Legends’ official X page. The post also contained two more pictures that showcase special arrows and a hand-mounted weapon — likely a crossbow or a slingshot. A new post also marked the premiere of a new trailer to announce Season 25.
This article will highlight all possible abilities of the new legend potentially coming to Apex Legends in Season 25.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. Some of it is also based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.
Apex Legends Season 25 Belva abilities leaked
Several content creators, like HYPERMYST, have posted a launch trailer on their official YouTube channel that showcases the new Apex Legends Season 25 character. This may be an unofficial confirmation that the roster for EA’s battle royale title is expanding by inviting a new legend to the battlefield.
The trailer highlights arrow-based abilities for the new character. The first ability seems to be a detection-type that can scan a small area to reveal enemies. The next part shows that the legend can fire another arrow that can release disorienting shocks to the detected enemies in a similarly small range. Both of these abilities may be a part of a singular ability that has swappable effects on arrows.
The final part of the trailer shows that the character can attach a grenade to the tip of an arrow and shoot it. This might mean the game would finally have a legend that can compete with Fuse when it comes to launching grenades across zones to deal damage. Since the video shows that the arrow explodes when it reaches the opponent, the ordinance timers may be disabled and made to activate upon contact.
Moreover, the trailer showcases the Bocek being used several times. This might be a subtle hint that the long-range silent weapon may be removed from the Care Package and finally be added to ground loot. However, these are only speculations based on trailers and can only be confirmed when the official Apex Legends social media pages post the details.
