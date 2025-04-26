Apex Legends Season 25 new legend abilities potentially leaked

Apex Legends Season 25 is slated to introduce new gameplay content alongside a new character. The upcoming legend seems to be named “Belva”, as spotted on the images posted by Apex Legends’ official X page. The post also contained two more pictures that showcase special arrows and a hand-mounted weapon — likely a crossbow or a slingshot. A new post also marked the premiere of a new trailer to announce Season 25.

Ad

This article will highlight all possible abilities of the new legend potentially coming to Apex Legends in Season 25.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. Some of it is also based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Apex Legends Season 25 Belva abilities leaked

Several content creators, like HYPERMYST, have posted a launch trailer on their official YouTube channel that showcases the new Apex Legends Season 25 character. This may be an unofficial confirmation that the roster for EA’s battle royale title is expanding by inviting a new legend to the battlefield.

Ad

Trending

The trailer highlights arrow-based abilities for the new character. The first ability seems to be a detection-type that can scan a small area to reveal enemies. The next part shows that the legend can fire another arrow that can release disorienting shocks to the detected enemies in a similarly small range. Both of these abilities may be a part of a singular ability that has swappable effects on arrows.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: New teaser hints at potential Recon Legend coming in Apex Legends Season 25

The final part of the trailer shows that the character can attach a grenade to the tip of an arrow and shoot it. This might mean the game would finally have a legend that can compete with Fuse when it comes to launching grenades across zones to deal damage. Since the video shows that the arrow explodes when it reaches the opponent, the ordinance timers may be disabled and made to activate upon contact.

Ad

Moreover, the trailer showcases the Bocek being used several times. This might be a subtle hint that the long-range silent weapon may be removed from the Care Package and finally be added to ground loot. However, these are only speculations based on trailers and can only be confirmed when the official Apex Legends social media pages post the details.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.