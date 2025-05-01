When does Apex Legends Season 25 release?

Apex Legends Season 25 is expected to release on May 6, 2025 (or May 7, depending on your region) after the current season is concluded. The game's official social media pages have already revealed the upcoming update's name alongside a brief overview of the new legend, Sparrow. Fans can also visit the gme's official webpage to check out the limited details of the new seasonal patch.
This article will highlight the possible release date for Apex Legends Season 25.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The exact release date has not been confirmed at the time of writing this article.
Apex Legends Season 25 possible release date
As mentioned, Apex Legends Season 25 might arrive on May 6 or 7, 2025. This assumption is based on the countdown available in-game from the battle pass tab. At the time of writing this article, the timer shows that the Season 24 Split 2 Battle Pass is scheduled to end in the next 5 days. Fans have a small window to complete the mid-season pass as the entire collection will be removed once the timer ends.
The new Season 25 update is expected to bring a long list of changes alongside the new legend. Weapon balance tweaks, care package rotations, ranked playlist changes, map pool refreshes, and more could be a massive chunk of the upcoming patch.
Moreover, the game is slated to receive a new Split 1 Battle Pass, which will likely include Legendary tier cosmetics for legends and weapons. Fans may also get a new Mythical skin after the successful launch of the R-301’s Void Disruption cosmetic.
It is important to note that the upcoming changes have not been completely revealed by the developers and can only be confirmed after the patch notes are released. Enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official X page of Apex Legends for exact date and time announcements. The developers will likely post a complete blog for the update and its changes on the official game website.
