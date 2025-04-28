Apex Legends Straight Shot Revival Quads: Lobby Size, Revival rules, kitted weapons, and more

Apex Legends Season 24 is ending with a final LTM called Straight Shot Revival Quads. This limited-time event is slated to go live just after the Creator Challenges conclude and is aimed to be the final gameplay content for the current season. This LTM is scheduled to appear in the playlist on April 29, 2025, and continue till May 5, 2025. There has been no confirmation about the exact time of the mode’s arrival or if there will be a new free reward track for the event.

This article will highlight the new Apex Legends Straight Shot Revival Quads LTM in Season 24.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Straight Shot Revival Quads lobby and weapon details

The rules of Straight Shot LTM remain active in the new game mode, as you will need to drop into a smaller zone and pick up pre-kitted loot to fight against other teams. That said, here is a list of all the details for the new Apex Legends Straight Shot Revival Quads LTM:

Lobby Size

A total of 32 players will be slotted into a lobby. Each team will drop in Quads, so there are four members per team. The lobby will contain a total of 8 teams. This makes the matchmaking easier as the system can fill in and start lobbies faster.

Landing Spots

Each squad will drop in pre-determined starting areas where they can pick up loot and build loadouts with preferred weapons. All teams will likely receive nearby landing zones to promote gunfights and increase the pace of the match.

Revival Rules

Revival works similarly to previous LTMs, where your team can infinitely be respawned as long as a squadmate is alive on the map. However, the Revival feature is disabled once you reach the final ring.

Arsenal Weapons

All Arsenals will come with white-level attachments by default. You can upgrade the weapons to increase the overall tier by 1. So you can drop near one of the Arsenals, pick a weapon on white-level, and then instantly upgrade it to obtain a blue-level weapon. However, the purple level is the maximum tier that can be achieved from Arsenals in the early zones.

Once the loot bins reset around the safe zone, the Arsenals can be used to upgrade your weapon to the fourth, Gold-level.

In case you have equipped a higher-tier scope on the weapon, the upgrade will preserve that scope on the gun and provide upgrades for other attachments. If there are no scopes on your gun, the next upgrade will automatically provide you with one to match upgraded attachments.

