Ubisoft is reportedly making an Apex Legends-like Battle Royale: Everything we know

An Apex Legends-like Battle Royale game is reportedly in the works for Ubisoft. According to Insider Gaming, the game has currently been codenamed 'Scout'. This potential title is so greatly inspired by Apex Legends that the latter was reportedly once used for the game's thumbnail. So far, it is known that the title has been under development for multiple years.
This article will go over the Apex Legends-esque Ubisoft Battle Royale, which may just reinvigorate the iconic Respawn shooter's live-service fanbase after multiple unsuccessful ventures.
An Apex Legends-inspired Battle Royale by Ubisoft
Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends has witnessed an unsteady player count in recent history. The game has also undergone major rehauls and character reworks to draw attention from its fans. However, it no longer enjoys the glory it did at its peak.
According to one source interviewed by Insider Gaming, the goal behind developing 'Scout' is to attract the players leaving Apex Legends behind:
"I think the goal is to capitalize on the player count of Apex dropping and them [Ubisoft higher-ups] thinking there’s room in the market for another hero Battle Royale.”
The game will reportedly feature Ubisoft's takes on Legends like Pathfinder, Lifeline, Wraithe, and potentially many more. It is exactly how it sounds — a new hero Battle Royale that can draw the attention of fans the way Apex Legends did upon release.
However, Ubisoft's history with the FPS genre has been upsetting. The gaming giant has closed the doors on two games, including XDefiant and Hyperscape. The latter was the developer's take on the Battle Royale sub-genre. Hyperscape was released in 2020, but was called off by the studios within 18 months of its launch.
Furthermore, the organization is set for a major restructuring in the near future. Ubisoft recently announced a multi-billion-dollar subsidiary with Tencent, investing approximately $1.25 billion into the venture. This subsidiary will be responsible for the future of multiple franchises, such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.
Thus, the future of Scout's development might take an interesting route. Regardless, it appears Ubisoft is nowhere close to giving up on the live-service Battle Royale genre.
