There are a few choices when it comes to selecting some of the best weapons for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves. Besides her signature, there are some 5-star rectifiers that work extremely well with her, alongside a few options in the 4-star rarity that she will be able to take advantage of.

Ad

This article will cover all the best weapons for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves.

Best 5-star weapons for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves

1) Whispers of Siren

Whispers of Siren (Image via Kuro Games)

The Whispers of Siren is Cantarella's best in-slot weapon and you should pick it up if you want to run her at maximum efficiency. This Rectifier gives you ATK% and Basic Attack buffs, alongside the ability to shred the Havoc Resistance for enemies. This weapon also has a high Crit Damage of 72%, allowing you to easily manage her crit ratio.

Ad

Trending

2) Rime-Draped Sprouts

Rime-Draped Sprouts (Image via Kuro Games)

The Rime-Draped Sprouts, which is Zhezhi's 5-star weapon, is also a great choice while building Cantarella in Wuthering Waves. The Rectifier buffs the user's attack by 12% and will give an additional 12% boost when Resonance Skill is used. This is, overall, one of the best weapons for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves.

Ad

Furthermore, this rectifier has the same stats as the Whispers of Siren, making it a go-to choice if you have it.

3) Stringmaster

Stringmaster (Image via Kuro Games)

The Stringmaster is another strong contender when it comes to picking weapons for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves. This 5-star Rectifier gives a Resonance Attribute buff and will increase the ATK when your skill hits. Additionally, the weapon boosts your attack when the user is not on the field, which compliments Cantarella's playstyle.

Ad

4) Cosmic Ripples

Cosmic Ripples (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

The Cosmic Ripples is the Standard Rectifier that can work well if you have good echo sets that balance out her other stats. The weapon comes with a high Base Attack with ATK Substat and buffs your Basic Attack damage. Besides that, you also get a decent Energy Regeneration, allowing you to perform Cantarella's Resonance Liberation often.

Ad

5) Augment

Augment (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

Augment is one of the best 4-star weapons for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves. Besides a Crit Rate Substat that allows you to balance your ratios, the Rectifier increases your Resonator's ATK once you use the Resonance Liberation. If you buy the Battle Pass, you can easily increase the weapon's rank with duplicates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.