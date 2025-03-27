Best Cantarella build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Cantarella Fisalia has finally made her debut in Wuthering Waves, marking the arrival of the fifth 5-star Resonator from Rinascita. She is a support character who can also deal coordinated attacks, heal, and provide buffs to allies when you trigger her outro skill. She is the head of the Fisalia family and can be a great character to add to your roster.

This article covers what you need to know to properly build Cantarella in Wuthering Waves.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the subjective and personal opinions of the writer.

Best Sonata Effects for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves

1) Empyrean Anthem

Emperyan Anthem (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

The Empyrean Anthem deals 80% coordinated attack damage and is Cantarella's best Echo set in Wuthering Waves. This set also increases the active Resonator's Damage by 20% for 4s, allowing you to buff the incoming character even further.

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

2) Midnight Veil

Midnight Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

The Midnight Veil Sonata Effect is a great choice if you want to build the head of the Fisalia Family as a damage dealer or a support character for Havoc units. This set deals Havoc Damage and will provide elemental buffs to the Resonator.

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

3) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

Many players already have a lot of Moonlit Clouds farmed, as it is an older set, and you can certainly use it on Cantarella. Triggering an outro skill will increase the Resonator's damage by 22.5% for 15s.

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

Main Echo skill for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves

Based on your Sonata choice, there are a few options available to you while building the head of the Fisalia Family.

Choose Hecate in Wuthering Waves if you are using Empyrean Anthem. Equipping this on your main slot will increase the Resonator's coordinated attack damage, making it the best selection as a main Echo.

The second option is Lorelei, which buffs your Havoc Damage. If you are using Moonlit Clouds, the Impermanence Heron is the best choice, as it will buff the Resonator's damage.

Best weapons for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves

1) Whispers of Siren

Whispers of Siren (Image via Kuro Games)

Whispers of Siren is the best weapon investment for the Head of the Fisalia Family. It can give you ATK% buff, Basic Attack damage bonus, and even ignore the Havoc Resistance of enemies.

If you want your Cantarella to perform at her best, this should be your go-to choice as a weapon.

2) Stringmaster

Stringmaster (Image via Kuro Games)

Yinlin's best-in-slot weapon, Stringmaster, is another great choice if you are not targeting the signature Rectifier. It gives you a Resonance Attribute buff and will increase the ATK when your skill hits. Furthermore, when the user is not on the field, this weapon further grants more ATK buff.

3) Rime Draped Sprouts

Rime Draped Sprouts (Image via Kuro Games)

Rime Draped Sprouts is another great choice for a 5-star rectifier. It gives its user a 12% ATK buff. Performing Resonance Skill will increase this buff by 12%.

Given Cantarella cannot perform consecutive skills, the second part of the weapon's buffs will be useless on her.

Other choices

Cosmic Ripples (5-star)

Augment (4-star)

Fusion Accretion (4-star)

Rectifier #25 (4-star and F2P craftable option)

Best teams for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves

Team member recommendation (Image via Kuro Games)

You can run the following characters alongside the Head of the Fisalia Family as of Wuthering Waves version 2.2:

Sanhua, Camellya

The Shorekeeper, Jinhsi

Havoc Rover, Sanhua

The Shorekeeper, Havoc Rover

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

