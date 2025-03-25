Wuthering Waves 2.2 maintenance start and end time

A Wuthering Waves 2.2 maintenance is scheduled to roll out right before the official update on March 27, 2025. The servers will be shut down for roughly five hours, locking players out of the game. Hence, Rovers would want to record when the downtime begins and ends to plan out their in-game activities.

That said, Kuro Games will compensate them with Astrites and Crystal Solvent for the inconveniences caused. This article further discusses the Wuthering Waves 2.2 maintenance schedule.

When does the Wuthering Waves 2.2 maintenance start?

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 maintenance is scheduled to commence on March 27, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+8). It will last for roughly seven hours, during which Kuro Games will prepare the servers for the next patch and fix existing bugs. The countdown below displays the time until version 2.2 maintenance starts.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 maintenance ending time and duration

Since the maintenance will roll out simultaneously across all servers, players might want to track the downtime across all regions. They are advised to use the Wuthering Waves 2.2 preload feature to download the patch files in the meantime.

America (March 26, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 1 PM - 8 PM

(PST): 1 PM - 8 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST): 2 PM - 9 PM

(MST): 2 PM - 9 PM Central Standard Time (CST): 3 PM - 10 PM

(CST): 3 PM - 10 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST): 4 PM - 11 PM

Europe (March 26-27, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 8 PM - 3 AM

(WET): 8 PM - 3 AM Central European Time (CET): 9 PM - 4 AM

(CET): 9 PM - 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): 10 PM - 5 AM

Asia (March 27, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 AM - 8:30 AM

(IST): 1:30 AM - 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): 4 AM - 11 AM

(CST): 4 AM - 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): 5 AM - 12 PM

(JST): 5 AM - 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): 5 AM - 12 PM

If things go according to plan, the update should launch globally on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8). Here's a countdown to track the time until the version 2.2 maintenance ends:

Kuro Games will offer 300 x Astrites and 2 x Crystal Solvent as compensation for the maintenance. Those who've unlocked the mail feature before the downtime will be eligible for the reward. Players can claim the goodies by clicking on the envelope icon within the pause menu.

The version 2.2 update features Cantarella’s banner in the first phase alongside Camellya's rerun. The second half of the patch will see the return of Shorekeeper. The limited-time event banners will also feature the signature weapon for the corresponding characters.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

