Wuthering Waves 2.2 release date, time, and countdown

Wuthering Waves 2.2 is set to release on March 27, 2025, and the update will usher in new content across the Rinascita expansion. From new exploration to featured characters like Cantarella, players have reasons to anticipate the upcoming patch. The latest livestream event further showcased the 5-star Resonator and the exciting events the update has in store.

Resonators will be eager to know when exactly version 2.2 goes live in their region. To help them, this article will discuss the Wuthering Waves 2.2 release schedule for different servers and provide a universal countdown to track it.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 release date and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update is scheduled to release globally on March 27, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The timing will differ for players from different locations as the patch will go live simultaneously across all servers. In that case, they can refer to the following section, which contains the version 2.2 release date and time across major regions:

America (March 26, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (March 27, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 3 am

(WET): 3 am Central European Time (CET): 4 am

(CET): 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 5 am

Asia and Sea (March 27, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Readers can also use the countdown below to track when version 2.2 will be released worldwide:

What to expect in version 2.2

Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream has pretty much covered the contents of the upcoming update. Here's what players can expect:

Cantarella will debut as a 5-star Resonator from the Havoc attribute.

There will be two rerun banners bringing Camellya and Shorekeeper.

Rover will harness the Aero attribute to unleash new powers.

A free 5-star sword serving as Aero Rover's signature weapon will be obtainable for free.

The Maiden, The Defier, The Death Crier main quest will be available after the update.

Players can look forward to exploring Avinoleum Theological Seminary, a new area in Rinascita that defies the laws of gravity.

The Avinoleum Theological Seminary will bring the Gravity Adjustment feature and new Tacet Discords.

The Tacet Discords can be converted into fresh Echoes with unique skills.

The upcoming Exploration Quest will reward a new Phantom Echo.

A Nightmare Lampylumen Myriad Echo will also be added to the game.

The Data Bank will have a section dedicated to the new Sonata Effects.

Players can also look forward to Cantarella's companion quest.

New events like the Ragunna Weather Forecast will reward Astrites to the participants.

Dragon of Dirge Tactical Hologram will be added as a permanent challenge.

