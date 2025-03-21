wuthering waves 2.2 characters and reruns

The upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.2 update is set to release a brand-new 5-star Havoc resonator — Cantarella. The recent livestream showcased her kit and gameplay while also shedding light on the rerun characters. Kuro Games has announced that Cameylla and the Shorekeeper will be returning to the title in the next patch.

That said, this article provides details about all the new and rerun characters coming to Wuthering Waves in version 2.2.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 new characters and rerun banners

New character

Cantarella is a brand-new character releasing in 2.2 (Image via Kuro Games)

As revealed in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream, Cantarella will be the only new resonator in the upcoming update. She is a 5-star Havoc character wielding a Rectifier. Her main role in the game will be of a support character, who can perform coordinated attacks along with your DPS and provide party-wide healing.

Kuro Games has confirmed that Cantarella will debut in the first half of version 2.2, scheduled to go live on March 27, 2025. Moreover, her signature 5-star weapon — Whispers of Sirens — will be featured on the weapons banner alongside her.

Rerun characters

The Shorekeeper will return to the title in the second half of version 2.2 (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is the complete banner schedule for the 2.2 update, as announced by the developer in the official livestream:

Phase 1

Cantarella (5-star Havoc)

(5-star Havoc) Camellya (5-star Havoc)

(5-star Havoc) Danjin (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Chixia (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Yuanwu (4-star Electro)

Phase 2

Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Aalto (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Baizhi (4-star Glacio)

Kuro Games confirmed in the v2.2 livestream that Cameylla and the Shorekeeper will return to the limited-time character banners in the next patch. While the former is a strong damage dealer from the Havoc attribute and will appear in the first half, the latter is one of the best healers wielding the powers of Spectro and is set to appear in the second half.

When it comes to a rerun of 4-star resonators, Danjin, Chixia, and Yuanwu will get a rate-up on Cantarella and Cameylla's banners during Phase 1. Whereas, Aalto, Sanhua, and Baizhi will have a higher chance of dropping on the Shorekeeper's banner during Phase 2 of the update.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

