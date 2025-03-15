Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes release date and time

Kuro Games has recently announced that the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream will take place next week on March 21, 2025. Besides revealing the content coming with the upcoming patch, it is expected that developers will also announce three redemption codes that will give you rewards like Astrites, Shell Credits, Resonance Potion, etc.

This article will explore the date and time on which the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream redemption codes will be released.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes date and countdown

The live broadcast for version 2.2 of Wuthering Waves is set to go live on March 21, 2025. This special program will highlight the major content that will be dropping in the game, including a new Resonator, events, and story, among other things, when the version 2.2 patch goes live in a few days.

Below, you can find the date and time for the livestream on Wuthering Waves' official YouTube and Twitch channel.

Americas

(March 21, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time: 4:00 AM

Mountain Daylight Time: 5:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 6:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 7:00 AM

Europe (March 21, 2025)

Western European Summer Time: 12:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 1:00 PM

Eastern European Summer Time: 2:00 PM

Asia (March 21, 2025)

Indian Standard Time: 4:30 PM

China Standard Time: 7:00 PM

Japanese Standard Time: 8:00 PM

Korea Standard Time: 8:00 PM

Additionally, here is a countdown meter till the version 2.2 Special Broadcast goes live across the game's Twitch and YouTube channels:

The codes are expected to be revealed individually as the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream progresses.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

Steps to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/ Kuro Games)

You can redeem the Wuthering Waves codes using the following steps:

Go to the Pause menu from the top-right corner or by pressing the Esc key on the PC.

Open the Settings from the bottom right side.

Navigate to the Other Settings sub-menu.

Select the Redemption Code option to open the dialog box.

Paste the code here and press Confirm.

Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

There will be three redemption codes that will be made available during the Wuthering Waves 2.2 Special Broadcast, and each of them will be revealed as the livestream progresses. These codes will also be available for a limited time so you will need to redeem them quickly before they expire.

