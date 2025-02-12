The Wuthering Waves version 2.1 has been released on February 13, 2025, continuing the narrative in Rinascita. Kuro Games has planned exciting convene banners for the patch that will offer Phoebe, Brant, and Changli, along with their signature weapons. During the update, you can use several redeem codes to obtain Astrites and other resources, which can help you with the new additions.

We list all active Wuthering Waves 2.1 redeem codes and their corresponding rewards. We also provide instructions on how to quickly use them within the game.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 redeem codes and rewards

Here are all the active Wuthering Waves 2.1 redeem codes you can use in February 2025 and their rewards:

WUWA4PC : Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000

: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000 WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000

Use all the aforementioned codes as soon as possible to not miss out on the free rewards as they tend to expire after a certain period of time.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

How to redeem codes in WuWa (Image via Sportskeeda/Kuro Games)

Follow these simple steps to redeem codes in WuWa:

Go to the Pause menu from the top-right or by pressing the Esc key on the PC.

Open the Settings menu from the bottom right side.

Navigate to the Other Settings option.

Select the Redemption Code option to open the dialog box.

Paste the code here and press Confirm.

Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

Copy and paste the code from the above section to avoid typos.

Recently expired redeem codes in Wuthering Waves version 2.1

A number of redeem codes have expired recently and don't yield rewards. Here are some of them:

TREASUREHUNT: Astrite x100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2

Astrite x100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2 VAULTOPS: Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2

Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2 SETSAIL: Astrite x100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credit x20,000

Astrite x100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credit x20,000 ALLEYESONUS : Astrites x80

: Astrites x80 STARRYSTAGE: Astrites x80

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

