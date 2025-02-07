Wuthering Waves 2.1 banners schedule

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream has revealed the complete banner schedule of the next version, which will be released on February 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The upcoming update will feature two new playable characters, namely Phoebe and Brant, and bring back one of the most popular characters for reruns. Rovers can also look forward to new weapon banners with the signature weapons of all the featured 5-star characters.

This article will cover the complete banner schedule of the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 banners

Phase I (February 13, 2025)

Phoebe is the only one in the first phase of version 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

The version 2.1 livestream has confirmed that Phoebe will be released in the first phase, meaning her banner will be available as soon as the new update is live. She will also be the only 5-star character in this half. Phoebe is a Spectro character and uses a Rectifier as her weapon.

Based on the gameplay shown in the livestream, she appears to be an interesting character with sets of skills that allow her to create mirror-like, multi-segment light refractions.

Luminous Hymn (Image via Kuro Games)

The first half weapon banner will feature Phoebe's signature weapon called Luminous Hymn. Naturally, it is a 5-star Rectifier. The details of the weapon are still unknown and players must wait until the developers reveal more info.

Phase II (March 6, 2025)

Brant and Changli are in the second half (Image via Kuro Games)

The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.1 will release Brant, the captain of the Fool's Troupe. He is the other new 5-star Resonator in the upcoming update who uses a Sword as his weapon. Brant also has a unique gameplay style with different sets of skills, allowing him to perform a variety of attacks using the grapple, pistols, and his sword.

Furthermore, Changli is set to get her first rerun banner in this half. She is an amazing damage dealer and one can go for her if they missed her previously.

Unflickering Valor and Blazing Brilliance will be on rate up in Phase II (Image via Kuro Games)

Rovers can also look forward to a chance at pulling Unflickering Valor and Blazing Brilliance, Brant and Changli's signature weapons respectively, in the second phase. Both are 5-star Swords and will be available for three weeks on the weapon banner.

