Wuthering Waves 2.1 release date, time, and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 update will be released on February 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously. The new version will introduce a new region in Rinascita along with two new playable Resonators, namely Phoebe and Brant. Moreover, players can look forward to plenty of events and challenge modes with free rewards in the upcoming update.

Rovers can find the exact release date and timings for the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update across different regions below. This article will also feature a universal countdown showing the time until the new version goes live.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 release date and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 update is set to go live on February 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will be released across all the in-game servers simultaneously. That said, the exact timings will differ depending on the region so below is a list of Wuthering Waves 2.1 release dates and timings in different time zones for each server:

America (February 12, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 PM

Mountain Standard Time: 8 PM

Central Standard Time: 9 PM

Eastern Standard Time: 10 PM

Europe (February 13, 2025)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 AM

Central European Time: 4 AM

Eastern European Time: 5 AM

Asia and SEA (February 13, 2025)

India Standard Time: 8:30 AM

China Standard Time: 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 12 PM

Below is a universal countdown that players can refer to know the time left until the new version releases worldwide:

Once the countdown ends, Rovers can update the game launcher and log into the game to enjoy the new content. Moreover, players can find Astrites in the mailbox as compensation for the time taken for update maintenance.

Also read: WuWa 2.0 redeem codes

Version 2.1 banners

Phoebe, Changli, and Brant (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of characters who will be available on the banners in version 2.1:

Phase I (February 13, 2025)

Phoebe (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Lumi (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Chixia (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Aalto (4-star Aero)

Phase II (March 6, 2025)

Brant (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Changli (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Youhu (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Mortefi (4-star Fusion)

Besides the new 5-star characters, one can also look forward to Shorekeeper and Changli's first rerun banners. The banners in each phase will last three weeks, so there's enough time for players to pull for their favorite characters.

