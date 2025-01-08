Wuthering Waves players can use various redeem codes during the ongoing version 2.0 to obtain Astrites and other lucrative items. These resources can be helpful when pulling for the new Rinascita resonators, Carlotta and Roccia, or the returning Huanglong characters, Zhezhi and Jinhsi. However, since codes tend to expire after a certain duration, it can be difficult to keep track of the active ones so as not to miss out on the rewards.

On that note, this article lists all active Wuthering Waves 2.0 redeem codes and their corresponding rewards. Moreover, we explain how to use the codes from within the game.

Wuthering Waves 2.0 redeem codes and rewards

Here is a list of all Wuthering Waves 2.0 redeem codes active in January 2025 and their rewards:

ALLEYESONUS : Astrites x80

: Astrites x80 STARRYSTAGE : Astrites x80

: Astrites x80 WUWA4PC : Astrites x50, Shell Credits x20,000

: Astrites x50, Shell Credits x20,000 WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x50, Premium Resonance Potions x2, Medium Energy Bag x2, Medium Revival Inhaler x2, Shell Credits x10,000

It is recommended to use the above-mentioned redeem codes at the earliest to avoid missing out on the free rewards as they tend to expire after a certain period. The additional resources can be useful throughout one's journey in the Rinascita region.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

The code redemption page in WuWa (Image via Kuro Games)

The only way to use redemption codes in this RPG from Kuro Games is from within the game. To do so, follow the instructions below:

Press the Esc key on your PC or click on the top-right corner to open the Pause menu.

Open the Settings menu by clicking on its icon located in the bottom-right corner.

Go to the Other Settings option on the left-hand side.

Tap on the Redeem button to open a dialog box.

Copy and paste the code in the box and press Confirm.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

Following this, you will receive the associated rewards in your in-game mail, after which you can claim them from there.

Recently expired redeem codes in Wuthering Waves version 2.0

Several redemption codes have expired and no longer yield any rewards. Below is a list of some recent ones so you can avoid using them:

JOINCARNEVALE - Astrite x100, Premium Tuner x20, Advanced Sealed Tube x5

- Astrite x100, Premium Tuner x20, Advanced Sealed Tube x5 OFFWEGO - Astrite x100, Forgery Premium Supply x2, Shell Credit x40,000

- Astrite x100, Forgery Premium Supply x2, Shell Credit x40,000 GETREADY - Astrite x100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

