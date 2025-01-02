Wuthering Waves 2.0 quest list

The highly anticipated Wuthering Waves 2.0 update and Rinascita have finally been released. The Land of Echoes is a vast place, offering a ton of exciting new content to explore, including all the Side Quests and major Exploration Quests. These quests can help unlock certain locations and reward you with a good amount of Astrites and other in-game rewards.

This article will list all the new Side Quests and Exploration Quests in the Wuthering Waves 2.0 update.

All Side Quests in Wuthering Waves 2.0

1) Shadows of the Past

Talk to Botim (Image via Kuro Games)

Shadows of the Past is one of the first Side Quests in Rinascita and is already available in the quest tab. Start the quest by teleporting to the northern Resonance Beacon in Thorncrown Rises and talking to Botim.

2) Trials of Old

Talk to Chloe in Porto-Veno Castle (Image via Kuro Games)

The Trials of Old quest can be unlocked automatically once you enter the Act II of Rinascita quest line. Open the mailbox and read the mysterious mail before heading to Porto-Veno Castle.

3) Skyward Voyage

Skyard Voyage quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon north of Twin Peaks and go to the lower floor to find an NPC named "Old Captain" Davide. Talk to him to start the Skyward Voyage quest.

4) Skyward Voyage: Epilogue

Skyward Voyage: Epilogue (Image via Kuro Games)

The Skyward Voyage: Epilogue is triggered automatically once you finish the Skyward Voyage quest.

5) Quest of Faith

Quest of Faith quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon southeast of Fool's Elysium and turn around before discovering a strange ruin. Approaching it will automatically trigger the Quest of Faith quest.

6) Ragunna Holiday

Talk to Phoebe near Egla Town (Image via Kuro Games)

Ragunna Holiday is a Side Quest that can only be unlocked after completing Act III of the Rinascita main storyline. Once done, teleport to the Resonance Beacon northeast of Egla Town and turn slightly in your right direction to find Phoebe at the edge of the cliff. Talk to her to start the Ragunna Holiday quest.

7) Traces of Tide

Talk to Fulmine (Image via Kuro Games)

Traces of Tide is another Side Quest that can only be unlocked after completing Act III in the Rinascita main story. Once the quest is unlocked, talk to Fulmine in the City Square of Ragunna City. This quest is also connected with Rinascita's Scale of Past.

8) The Last Knight

Talk to Cosimo in Egla Town (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon in Egla Town before heading north during the daytime and talk to the NPC named Cosimo to start The Last Knight quest.

9) The Best Audience

Talk to Lorenzo in Egla Town (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to Egla Town during the daytime and head northeast from the Resonance Beacon to find an NPC named Lorenzo and an Echo named Chalulu. Interact with them to start The Best Audience quest in Wuthering Waves.

10) The Bizarre Brothers: Fratellone, Fratello, and Fratellino

The Bizarre Brothers quest guide (Image via Kuro Games)

The Bizarre Brothers is a series of three side quests named after each Fratelli brother that can only be unlocked after completing all of The Three Fratellis' Challenges in Rinascita. Once the quests are unlocked, head to Egla Town during the daytime and talk to the three brothers.

All Exploration Quests in Wuthering Waves 2.0

1) Shadow of The Towers: Resounding Rise

Talk to Itzel at the Exile camp (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon in north Thorncrown Rises and head southwest to find an Exile camp. Talk to the NPC named Itzel to start the Shadow of The Towers: Resounding Rise quest.

2) Shadow of the Towers: Twilight Rise

Talk to Insula (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Twin Peak Resonance Beacon and head west to find another Exile camp near the tower. Talk to the NPC named Insula to start the Shadow of the Towers: Twilight Rise quest. This quest is another part of the Shadow of the Towers quest series in Wuthering Waves.

3) Shadow of the Towers: Command Rise

Command Rise is the conclusion in the Shadow of the Towers series (Image via Kuro Games)

Shadow of the Towers: Command Rise is automatically unlocked after completing Resounding Rise and Twilight Rise quests.

4) Hymn of the Sea of Clouds: Rainbow

Talk to Lenore near the Atrium of Reflections (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon east of Egla Town and head east to find an NPC named Lenore near an Aria Mummer in the west Atrium of Reflections. Interact with her to start the Hymn of the Sea of Clouds: Rainbow Exploration Quest.

5) Hymn of the Sea of Clouds: Storm

Hymn of the Sea of Clouds: Storm quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Hymn of the Sea of Clouds: Storm is the second part of the Exploration Quest series and is unlocked right after completing the Rainbow quest in Wuthering Waves.

6) Where Wind Returns to the Celestial Realm

Inspect the Lumiscale Construct (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon southwest of the Shores of Last Breath and head northeast to find a Lumiscale Construct lying on the ground. Interacting with it will trigger a few lines and give you the locations of three altars where you must charge the steles.

Complete the combat challenge and charge the stele (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to each altar's location and complete the combat challenge to charge the steles. Once you charge all the steles, the Where Wind Returns to the Celestial Realm Exploration Quest will automatically begin.

