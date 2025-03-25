Wuthering Waves 2.2 preload guide and update size

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 preload is now available, allowing players to download crucial files ahead of the patch release. With this, they can quickly complete the final installation and experience the update scheduled for March 27, 2025. However, the pre-download feature is only out for PC. Those on Android, iOS, and other related platforms must wait for the global launch to access the update.

This article explains how to preload Wuthering Waves 2.2 and outlines the update size for all platforms.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 preload guide for PC

Some prerequisites of the preload for version 2.2 on PC (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has made the preload feature for Wuthering Waves 2.2 available as of March 25, 2025. Only PC users have access to the download option from the corresponding launcher. Here is how to download the patch files:

Head to the Kuro Launcher on PC and update it if you don’t have the latest version.

Find the “ New Version Pre-download ” option on the launcher interface. It should be denoted by a downward arrow icon adjacent to the Start button.

” option on the launcher interface. It should be denoted by a downward arrow icon adjacent to the button. Clicking the icon will open a pop-up window showing the preload file size and total storage requirement.

Hit the Confirm Download button to finalize.

You can continue playing the title with the download running in the background. Additionally, the game lets you pause the process at any given time. Whether the preload is completed or not, initiating the process will help speed up the update.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 update size for all platforms

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream has shared all contents from the next patch. The update is packed with new areas, banners, and events, which will use up a fair bit of storage space on your system. Here’s the update size for all platforms:

Android/iOS : 28GB

: 28GB Mac : 60GB

: 60GB PC: 60GB

While Kuro hasn't provided specifications for the PS5, the console should automatically download the files if there’s ample storage space available.

The version 2.2 update will go live worldwide on March 27, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will bring Cantarella’s banner in the first phase alongside Camellya's rerun. The second half of the patch will see the return of Shorekeeper.

