Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream summary: New characters, events, release date, redeem codes, and more

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream that took place on March 21, 2025, showcased the next chapter in Rover's journey throughout Rinascita. Titled Tangled Truth in Inverted Tower, the upcoming version is set to continue the story and dive into more details about the Sentinel and Magistrate of Rinascita. Besides the story continuation, Kuro Games is set to introduce new gameplay events and characters.
This article will provide you with a summary of the upcoming version of Wuthering Waves and go over every essential detail that you might have missed.
Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream summary
New character
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Version 2.2 will introduce the current head of the Fisalia family, Cantarella, who will be a Havoc Rectifier character. She is set to play one of the key roles in the next chapter of Rover's journey and will be featured alongside her signature weapon.
New weapons
Version 2.2 will bring two new 5-star weapons to the game. Cantarella's best-in-slot rectifier, Whispers of Siren, can be obtained from the Convene feature while the new Bloodpact's Pledge sword will be available for free once you complete the main quest.
New attribute for Rover: Aero
Completing the main quest for version 2.2 will also unlock the Aero Attribute for Rover. It is expected that the new free 5-star sword will synergize with Rover's kit and is meant to be their best-in-slot option.
Banners
According to the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream, the upcoming version will be divided into two phases.
Phase 1
- 5-star: Camellya, Cantarella
- 4-star: Danjin, Chixia, Yuanwu
Phase 2
- 5-star: The Shorekeeper
- 4-star: Aalto, Baizhi, Sanhua
The 5-star resonators will also receive a rate-up convene for their best-in-slot limited weapons.
Story and new region
The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream showcased the upcoming story content, where Rovers can discover more about the Sentinel of Rinascita, Imperator, and her Magistrate, Carthetya.
The new area of Avinoleum will be available and unlocked as you progress through the main quest. Besides the main quest, a bunch of side missions will also be available including Cantarella's Companion Quest: A Fleeting Night's Dream.
New echoes and sonata effect
Version 2.2 will introduce several new echoes to the game:
- Glacio Drake
- Electro Drake
- Aero Drake
- La Guardia
- Phantom: Capitaneus
- Nightmare: Lampylumen Myriad
- Reminiscence: Fleurdalys
A new sonata effect with Aero bonus called Gusts of Welkin will also be introduced.
New events
The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream showcased the following version events.
- Scales of Past (Avinoleum)
- Winds of the Past
- Acropolis Documentarian
- Avinoleum Travel Atlus
- Lollo Campaign: Set Sail
- Ragunna Weather Forecast
- If You Gaze into the Abyss of Dreams
- Virtual Crisis: Prototype Trials
Additionally, the Tactical Hologram will receive a new boss, The Dragon of Dirge.
Additional features and QoL updates
Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream highlighted the following features and improvements coming to the game:
- Story Review Update: Allows you to revisit previous dialogs in the form of a text Logbook.
- Increased number of Casket Sonar and Teleporters.
- Allows you to quickly access Supply Packs without needing to head into the inventory.
- New visual settings that allow you to tweak brightness, saturation, and contrast.
- New Title feature where you can show your achievements proudly.
Redemption codes
The following redemption codes were announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream:
- IMPERATOR - 100 Astrite, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2
- LEVIATHAN - 100 Astrite, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2
- WHOAMI - 100 Astrite, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credit x20000
Additionally, Wuthering Waves will come to Steam with the release of version 2.3 on April 29. Version 2.2 will also be comparatively shorter and will be released on March 27, 2025.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.