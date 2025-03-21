Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream summary: New characters, events, release date, redeem codes, and more

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream that took place on March 21, 2025, showcased the next chapter in Rover's journey throughout Rinascita. Titled Tangled Truth in Inverted Tower, the upcoming version is set to continue the story and dive into more details about the Sentinel and Magistrate of Rinascita. Besides the story continuation, Kuro Games is set to introduce new gameplay events and characters.

Ad

This article will provide you with a summary of the upcoming version of Wuthering Waves and go over every essential detail that you might have missed.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream summary

New character

Cantarella (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 2.2 will introduce the current head of the Fisalia family, Cantarella, who will be a Havoc Rectifier character. She is set to play one of the key roles in the next chapter of Rover's journey and will be featured alongside her signature weapon.

Ad

Trending

New weapons

New weapon that you can get for free (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 2.2 will bring two new 5-star weapons to the game. Cantarella's best-in-slot rectifier, Whispers of Siren, can be obtained from the Convene feature while the new Bloodpact's Pledge sword will be available for free once you complete the main quest.

Ad

New attribute for Rover: Aero

Completing the main quest for version 2.2 will also unlock the Aero Attribute for Rover. It is expected that the new free 5-star sword will synergize with Rover's kit and is meant to be their best-in-slot option.

Banners

Cantarella will be featured in Phase 1 (Image via Kuro Games)

According to the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream, the upcoming version will be divided into two phases.

Ad

Phase 1

5-star: Camellya, Cantarella

4-star: Danjin, Chixia, Yuanwu

Phase 2

5-star: The Shorekeeper

4-star: Aalto, Baizhi, Sanhua

The 5-star resonators will also receive a rate-up convene for their best-in-slot limited weapons.

Story and new region

Avinoleum (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream showcased the upcoming story content, where Rovers can discover more about the Sentinel of Rinascita, Imperator, and her Magistrate, Carthetya.

Ad

The new area of Avinoleum will be available and unlocked as you progress through the main quest. Besides the main quest, a bunch of side missions will also be available including Cantarella's Companion Quest: A Fleeting Night's Dream.

New echoes and sonata effect

New Sonata Effect (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 2.2 will introduce several new echoes to the game:

Ad

Glacio Drake

Electro Drake

Aero Drake

La Guardia

Phantom: Capitaneus

Nightmare: Lampylumen Myriad

Reminiscence: Fleurdalys

A new sonata effect with Aero bonus called Gusts of Welkin will also be introduced.

New events

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream showcased the following version events.

Scales of Past (Avinoleum)

Winds of the Past

Acropolis Documentarian

Avinoleum Travel Atlus

Lollo Campaign: Set Sail

Ragunna Weather Forecast

If You Gaze into the Abyss of Dreams

Virtual Crisis: Prototype Trials

Additionally, the Tactical Hologram will receive a new boss, The Dragon of Dirge.

Ad

Additional features and QoL updates

Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream highlighted the following features and improvements coming to the game:

Story Review Update: Allows you to revisit previous dialogs in the form of a text Logbook.

Increased number of Casket Sonar and Teleporters.

Allows you to quickly access Supply Packs without needing to head into the inventory.

New visual settings that allow you to tweak brightness, saturation, and contrast.

New Title feature where you can show your achievements proudly.

Ad

Redemption codes

Expand Tweet

Ad

The following redemption codes were announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream:

IMPERATOR - 100 Astrite, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2

- 100 Astrite, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2 LEVIATHAN - 100 Astrite, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2

- 100 Astrite, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2 WHOAMI - 100 Astrite, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credit x20000

Additionally, Wuthering Waves will come to Steam with the release of version 2.3 on April 29. Version 2.2 will also be comparatively shorter and will be released on March 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.